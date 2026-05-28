Texas Education Agency Rejects Austin ISD's Partnership Bid to Avoid State Intervention at Three Middle Schools

Austin ISD's attempt to partner with Texas Council for International Studies to avoid state intervention at three struggling middle schools has been rejected by the Texas Education Agency. The agency cited the nonprofit's lack of a proven track record in turning around failing campuses and, in some cases, partnerships with TCIS had led to worse academic outcomes. This leaves Dobie, Webb, and Burnet middle schools at risk of state intervention if their accountability scores do not improve this year.

Austin ISD's bid to avoid state intervention at three middle schools by partnering with Texas Council for International Studies (TCIS) has been rejected by the Texas Education Agency (TEA).

In a letter sent to Superintendent Matias Segura, TEA officials cited TCIS's lack of a proven track record in turning around failing campuses and, in some cases, partnerships with the nonprofit had led to worse academic outcomes. This rejection leaves Dobie, Webb, and Burnet middle schools at risk of state intervention if their accountability scores do not improve this year.

Under state law, campuses receiving five consecutive failing ratings can face closure or the replacement of the elected school board with an appointed board of managers. TEA's decision comes as students at the three middle schools have completed the school year and await their state standardized testing results, which will heavily influence the accountability ratings that could trigger state intervention.

Austin ISD leaders have been actively trying to prevent state intervention at these campuses, which have faced mounting accountability pressure for years. Despite criticism over the process, trustees approved the partnership with TCIS, which was the only organization to submit a bid.

However, TEA's letter stated that TCIS meets only two of three criteria for SB 1882 partnerships, as it lacks a proven record of managing campuses to academic success or significantly improving academic performance. TCIS has led 16 SB1882 partnerships since 2019, with mixed results. Austin ISD leaders had expressed confidence in contracting TCIS as an operational partner, but the state's rejection marks a significant setback in their efforts to avoid state intervention





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