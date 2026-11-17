Texas officially ends its legal challenge against CAIR while Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa promises to rescind Governor Greg Abbott's discriminatory executive order.

Texas has officially terminated its legal battle against the Council on American-Islamic Relations ( CAIR), a decisive administrative withdrawal that aligns with Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa's commitment to rescind the terrorism designation imposed by the outgoing administration.

The Texas Attorney General's office confirmed on Monday that it formally abandoned the state-level lawsuit, marking a complete reversal of the legal strategy previously pursued by outgoing Attorney General Ken Paxton before his departure from office next year.

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This dismissal effectively removes the final state-level judicial hurdle facing the civil rights organization, which Paxton had initiated in February with the specific goal of permanently banning CAIR's regional operations within Texas borders.

Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has explicitly affirmed her intention to revoke the executive order signed by her predecessor, Greg Abbott, which classified CAIR and similar advocacy bodies as domestic terrorist organizations.

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Muslim advocacy groups have condemned the original directive as slanderous, discriminatory, and unconstitutional, arguing that reversing this order is essential to restore the rule of law and protect the constitutional rights of Muslim Texans from state-sponsored harassment.

In a joint statement, CAIR and its Texas chapter welcomed Hinojosa's plan to restore legal protections, characterizing the previous administration's actions as baseless attacks that targeted civil liberties under the guise of security.

The organization emphasized that while the state lawsuit is now resolved, a parallel federal lawsuit filed by CAIR against Abbott shortly after the declaration remains active in federal court.

CAIR leadership has called on the incoming state executive and legislative branches to dismantle broader campaigns initiated by Paxton and allied officials that allegedly targeted mosques, private schools, student groups, and even a funeral home.

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The groups asserted that former officials had staked their political campaigns on shredding the First Amendment to target Texas Muslims, but the people of Texas rejected this un-American bigotry in recent elections.

Anti-Muslim hate is no longer an effective political weapon in Texas and must no longer have any place in state governance, according to the organization's declaration of a new era for civil liberties in the state.

With the state-level conflict concluded, the focus now shifts to the ongoing federal litigation and the implementation of Hinojosa's promise to fully rescind the executive order, ensuring that Muslim civil rights groups can operate without fear of state-sanctioned designation.