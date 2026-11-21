Drill teams already follow UIL rules, but advocates say sanctioning would bring consistency for safety, eligibility and competition.

Texas drill teams spend football season performing under the Friday night lights. Now, they’re fighting for recognition beyond the sidelines. NBC 5’s Allie Spillyards reports on the statewide effort and why dance educators believe it’s time for a change.

For nearly 100 years, Texas drill teams have been a Friday night tradition, known for their high kicks and precision-style dance. Now, supporters are pushing for the teams to receive the same statewide recognition and competitive opportunities afforded to other student programs. Erica Pointer-Wilcox, head director of Waxahachie High School’s Cherokee Charmers, said many people are surprised to learn that drill teams are not sanctioned by the University Interscholastic League.

Also read European troops from 11 countries hold a drill in Poland for a potential postwar Ukraine mission

Pointer-Wilcox also serves on the board of the Texas Dance Educators’ Association, which has spent the past couple of years lobbying the UIL for sanctioned regional and state-level assessments.

“Everyone that’s involved with Friday night lights has the opportunity for those statewide competitions such as band, football and with UIL spirit for cheer. And so we believe that we deserve to have a seat at the table because dance deserves that as well,” Pointer-Wilcox said. Drill teams are already governed by UIL rules, but advocates said sanctioning would create more consistency for programs across Texas, including expectations for safety and eligibility.

Advertisement

They also want greater recognition of the work that goes into performing. Teams such as the Cherokee Charmers practice eight hours or more each week, supporters said.

“People see the sparkly uniforms but they don’t see the practice that’s behind everything that we do,” said officer Lillie Caldwell. Next year, Waxahachie ISD will host a regional competition as part of a Texas Dance Educators’ Association pilot program. The association hopes the effort will lead to full UIL sanctioning by 2028. The UIL did not immediately provide a statement about the effort.

A request for comment was still awaiting a response. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC DFW. AI tools helped convert the story into a digital article, and an NBC DFW journalist edited it again before publication.