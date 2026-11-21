Texas Democrats, including Austin City Council Member Vanessa Fuentes and San Antonio City Council Member Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, are proposing a high-speed rail connection between Austin and San Antonio, with state legislation introduced to expand the network to Dallas and Waco along the I-35 corridor. The proposal cites a $13.5 billion price tag for the first segment and travel speeds up to 125 mph, drawing comparisons to California's troubled high-speed rail project which has seen costs balloon from $33 billion to over $126 billion.

Democrats who helped turn Texas blue are already pitching a familiar California -style idea in the Lone Star State: a Austin City Council Member Vanessa Fuentes and San Antonio City Council Member Jalen McKee-Rodriguez are pushing for a passenger rail connection between the two cities, arguing that aAnd state Rep.

John Bucy, a Democrat representing Austin, has introduced legislation that would pave the way for a much bigger project connecting Dallas, Waco, Austin and San Antonio along the Interstate 35 corridor. Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, left, and Vanessa Fuentes talk about high-speed rail in Texas. The proposal comes with a staggering potential price tag of $13.5 billion for the Austin-to-San Antonio connection alone, according to a recent feasibility study.

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Trains could travel up to 125 mph, cutting the trip between the cities to roughly an hour to an hour and a half. But the ambitious pitch may sound familiar to Californians, who have spent nearly two decades watching their own bullet train project balloon in cost and fall further behind schedule. Vanessa Fuentes speaks during a panel at the Austin Convention Center as part of the SXSW Conference and Festival in Austin, Texas, Friday, March 8, 2024.

California voters approved nearly $10 billion in bonds in 2008 for a high-speed rail system originally expected to connect San Francisco and Los Angeles by 2020, with an estimated price tag of roughly $33 billion. Today, the project’s estimated cost ranges from about $126 billion to $231 billion, depending on the construction approach, while full service is not expected until 2040.between Merced and Bakersfield, where construction has been underway for years.

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The authority says it has completed more than 80 miles of guideway, but passenger service remains years away. The project’s latest leadership shake-up has done little to quiet questions about its finances.

Joe Stephenshaw, the authority’s new interim CEO and California’s former finance director, recently acknowledged that funding remains a major challenge and that the agency needs to explore additional sources of money.texashsr.comThe project’s inspector general has warned that the authority could run out of cash by December 2027 without additional financing.

“Right now we have $1 billion from GRF annually. We’re going to work to maintain that,” Stephenshaw said in a recent interview.

“Beyond that, we are going to explore strategies for additional funding for the project going forward. ” Texas Democrats are making their pitch at a particularly consequential moment for the state’s politics. For decades, Texas was a Republican stronghold, but Democrats scored a stunning series of victories in the Nov. 3 midterms, flipping the governor’s mansion, a US Senate seat and a string of statewide offices. The party also won control of the Texas House.

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Texas Sen. -elect James Talarico, left, and Gov. -elect Gina Hinojosa cheer at Whataburger in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton in the Senate race, ending a 38-year drought for Democrats in Texas Senate elections, while Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Gov.

Greg Abbott. Californians who have relocated to TexasMore than 77,000 people moved from California to Texas in 2024 alone, according to Census figures, while an estimated 1 million made the move over the decade from 2015 to 2025. Concept art shows the Texas High Speed Rail, which was previously known as Texas Central. Texas High Speed Rail, previously known as Texas Central, appears in a concept art rendering.found that 42 identified as Democrats, six as Republicans and five as independents.

Still, the migration alone doesn’t explain the state’s political transformation, with economic concerns and dissatisfaction among longtime Texans also playing a role. Now, with Democrats gaining power, the party is looking to bring a long-discussed transportation project back to the table.