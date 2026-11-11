Texas Democrats Introduce Gun‑Control Bill Ahead of 2027 Session

Ahead of the 2027 legislative session, Texas Democrats filed a red flag measure and other gun‑control proposals, expanding age limits, storage rules and banning private firearm transfers. The bill faces a Republican Senate.

On Monday, Texas Democrats used the pre‑filing window to introduce a red flag bill and a raft of other gun‑control measures, even though the 2027 legislative session will not open until January 12. The newly filed provisions raise the minimum age for purchasing and owning firearms, require stricter storage, and ban private sales without a background check.

Core Details of the New Firearm Law

The red flag measure allows judges to temporarily seize firearms from individuals deemed a threat to themselves or others. It also mandates that all firearms be stored in a locked container or with a trigger lock, and requires that buyers or sellers report a permit to the state when transferring a weapon.

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In addition, the bill raises the legal age for firearm possession from 18 to 21 and mandates that purchases be accompanied by a background check that includes a brief mental‑health screening. Private transfers without a state permit are now illegal, meaning a private sale on a marketplace or in a backyard would need to be reported to the Department of Public Safety.

Democratic Victory and Republican Resistance

The midterm elections saw Democrats seizing the governorship and gaining a majority in the Texas House of Representatives. However, the Texas Senate remains under Republican control, setting the stage for a battleground over the new gun‑control package.

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Republican leaders argue that the measures infringe on Second Amendment rights and could lead to increased gun crime by pushing buyers to the black market. Democrats counter that the reforms are aimed at reducing gun violence and preventing tragic events through early intervention and safer storage practices.

Implications for Texans and Next Legislative Steps

For Texas residents, the new regulations mean that older firearms owners must adapt storage practices, and private sellers will now face licensing requirements. The higher minimum age may reduce youth access to firearms, while the red flag law could provide a tool for law‑enforcement officials to act preemptively against potential threats.

The bill will be debated in the Texas Senate during the opening session on January 12, 2027. A vote is expected by mid‑February, with the possibility of amendments or a filibuster. Texans and advocacy groups are monitoring the process closely as the outcome could reshape the state's gun‑control landscape for decades.