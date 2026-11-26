Texas legislators file bills to repeal mandatory ICE cooperation agreements, potentially blocking the transfer of criminal immigrants to federal custody. Key details on the legislative impact and political outlook.

Democratic legislators in Texas have introduced two new bills aimed at reversing a state mandate that requires local sheriffs to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. State Representative Trey Martinez Fischer of San Antonio filed HB 123 in the Texas House, while State Senator Jose Menendez, also from San Antonio, introduced SB 99 in the Senate. These measures were submitted earlier this month in preparation for the upcoming legislative session scheduled to begin in January 2027.

Proposed Repeal of Chapter 753 Mandates

If enacted into law, HB 123 and SB 99 would eliminate Chapter 753 of the Texas Government Code. This current statute obligates all Texas sheriffs to establish written 287(g) agreements with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) by December 31, 2026. The proposed legislation seeks to remove the statutory requirement found in Section 753.051, which previously forced county sheriffs operating or contracting for county jails to request and enter these formal cooperation agreements.

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The bills would explicitly grant sheriffs who have already entered into such agreements under the SB 8 mandate the authority to terminate them. These local law enforcement officials would only need to provide written notice to ICE within a reasonable timeframe, thereby bypassing any contractual lock-in hurdles that currently complicate exit procedures. This change would legally permit sheriffs and other law enforcement organizations running jails in the state to withdraw from programs that facilitate the removal of thousands of criminal aliens annually across Texas.

Financial Penalties and Legal Immunity Provisions

The proposed legislation also targets the financial incentives currently tied to federal cooperation. It prohibits the Texas Comptroller from awarding any new grants under Subchapter C of Chapter 753. Previously, the state allocated between $80,000 and $140,000 per county, scaled according to population, to cover non-reimbursed training and operational costs associated with these federal programs. Any grants awarded prior to the repeal would remain subject to existing audit and compliance rules.

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Furthermore, the bills would automatically dismiss any pending lawsuits brought by the Texas Attorney General against sheriffs deemed non-compliant with the federal cooperation mandate. This provision also voids any existing court orders or equitable relief previously granted to enforce Chapter 753. However, the legislation leaves intact Subchapter C of Chapter 752, known as Texas's older SB 4 anti-sanctuary law, meaning sheriffs would still be required to honor ICE detainer requests for inmates already in custody even if they drop active 287(g) task force or jail enforcement deputization programs.

Impact on Public Safety and Criminal Justice

Proponents argue that the current 287(g) programs are essential for public safety, allowing ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers to safely take criminal aliens into custody while they are detained by Texas law enforcement. Houston ERO Field Office Director Bret Bradford previously stated that these agreements protect agents, the community, and the individuals themselves from more dangerous apprehensions on the streets. Without these agreements, criminal aliens arrested by Texas officers could potentially be released back onto the streets if sheriffs opt out of cooperation.

Critics of the proposed repeal warn that dismantling mandatory 287(g) cooperation would unravel a critical layer of statewide public safety. Conservative lawmakers and law enforcement leaders argue that this could jeopardize efforts to manage transnational gang activity and repeat criminal offenders. They contend that local opt-outs could prioritize local autonomy over seamless federal-local enforcement, potentially allowing dangerous individuals to remain in Texas communities.

Legislative Outlook and Political Context

Despite the introduction of these bills, their passage faces significant political headwinds. The Texas Senate is controlled by a Republican majority. Although the Lt. Governor serves as the president of the Senate, the Republican-led majority holds the power to prevent the bills from being assigned to a committee for consideration. Even if the measures are brought to the floor for a vote, it is highly unlikely they would secure the necessary support to pass.

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The filing of HB 123 and SB 99 underscores the immediate battle lines forming in Austin ahead of the January 2027 session. If passed by the Texas Legislature and signed into law by Governor Gina Hinojosa, the state would shift away from its current mandatory cooperation framework. The debate highlights the ongoing tension between state leaders prioritizing local law enforcement discretion and those advocating for strict adherence to federal immigration enforcement protocols.