Texas Democratic chair calls for party to abandon GOP House Speaker Dustin Burrows

Burrows relied on Democratic support to win the gavel last year, then green-lit a wave of conservative priorities.

Texas Democratic Party Chair Kendall Scudder is calling on members of his party in the state House to drop their support of Republican SpeakerIn a nod to the wave of conservative policies Burrows subsequently green-lit, Scudder authored a resolution “condemning the Shameful Leadership of Speaker Dustin Burrows and Declaring No Future Democratic Support for His Speakership.

” The measure was submitted in March to the Dallas County Democratic Party, Scudder’s home base, and is set to be considered by the broader state party at its convention next month. Burrows’ leadership, the proposal reads, “caused profound harm to millions of Texans across this vast state” and “stands in direct opposition to the Democratic values that define our party across Texas.

” “The Democratic members whose votes gave him the gavel must now acknowledge the consequences of that decision and must be held to account,” the resolution continues.

“No Democratic vote should be cast for Dustin Burrows for Speaker of the Texas House in the next speaker election. ”last year after a bitter power struggle within the Texas GOP, whose hardline faction had sought to shift the chamber further to the right and elevate a rival speaker candidate who vowed to strip all power from the House’s minority party. Most Democrats went for Burrows, who promised to protect the chamber’s independence and the minority party’s voice.

He then presided over perhaps the most conservative legislative session in modern Texas history, overseeing the passage of long-sought GOP priorities that had previously died in the House, including a school voucher program championed by Gov. In the resolution, Scudder faults Burrows for having “betrayed the very coalition that elevated him to power, weakened the independence of the Texas House and surrendered the authority of the speakership to the political agenda of” Abbott and Patrick.

He also said Burrows “quickly discarded the bipartisan governing traditions that helped place him in power” when the GOP majority The resolution does not mention repercussions for Democratic lawmakers who violate it. But the push could reverberate politically, by sharpening a question that has loomed since the Legislature gaveled out last summer: whether Burrows will still need Democratic votes to retain the speakership next session.

Some of his initial skeptics on the right had come around by the time lawmakers departed Austin, raising the prospect that the Lubbock Republican hadRepublicans currently hold an 88 to 62 majority in the Texas House, though potential gains by Democrats in November could eat into that margin and complicate the speaker election. Forty-nine Democrats joined a minority of Republicans to elevate Burrows last year; Rep.

Democrats have failed to cut into the GOP’s majority in the lower chamber since 2018, when they flipped a dozen seats on the coattails of Beto O’Rourke’s narrow loss to Sen.and voters’ discontent with the Trump administration. Some Republicans have sounded the alarm about a possible repeat this November amid a parallel political climate. Scudder is up for reelection next month to decide if he will lead the party into the critical fall midterms.

He was elected interim chair by the party’s governing board after a 2024 election that proved disastrous for Texas Democrats. He faces three challengers to his position, including Monique Alcala, who served as executive director of the party from August 2023 until Scudder’s election, and Marco Orrantia, a former TDP staffer of the past decade.

The proposal, which has so far been adopted by the Bexar, Calhoun, Collin, Denton, and Rockwall county parties, reflects the simmering Democratic discontent over Burrows’ leadership, at least among the nexus of activists who make up the state party.for speaker in 2027 after backing Burrows under the belief that he was the lesser of two evils and would maintain the House’s tradition of bipartisanship and independence from the Senate. There is little upside for Democrats to declare their plans for the speaker vote this far out, given the potential for the midterms to scramble things — and the reality that they will have the most leverage by voting as a unified bloc.

House Republicans, meanwhile, have said their caucus has never been more united after successfully passing major conservative legislation and further marginalizing Democrats in the chamber. Beyond the ban on Democratic committee chairs, the chamber’s GOP majority“While we may have some issues that we’ve got to squabble about, and we will, I believe we’re united. I don’t see that ending anytime soon,” Rep.

Burrows, too, has projected confidence that Republicans will maintain their dominance in the House, despite the political headwinds that led Patrick last month“We have to unite as Republicans,” Burrows said, alluding to the acrimonious primaries playing out at the time.

“By the way, just be real clear: I’ve seen the numbers. We’re not going to lose the Texas House. ”Back to summer as hotter temperatures returnUniversity of Houston hires Lamar's Will Davis to lead CougarsBreaking down the voting situation across the Houston areaBug in voting check-in system causes voting centers in Fort Bend County to go downFort Bend County voting centers restored and running after roughly 2 hours of delaysIs nobody voting in Texas?

Why are runoff Election Day numbers so low? Storms likely overnight into Wednesday morning in HoustonHouston shopper finds credit card skimmer on checkout machine at southwest grocery storeHoustonians honor U.S. Navy solider who sacrificed life with "Murph Mile Run' for Memorial Day





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