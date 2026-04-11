Texas Democrat James Talarico Wins Senate Seat, Vows to Work With Trump

Senator-elect James Talarico defeated Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and says he will work with President Trump on immigration, housing, energy and criminal justice reform.

Texas Democratic Senator-elect James Talarico said Wednesday he is ready to work with President Donald Trump on issues including border security, lowering energy costs and cutting housing regulations.

His comments came after his victory over Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Tuesday night. Democrats are projected to take control of both the House and Senate. Speaking on Fox News' America's Newsroom, Talarico discussed several areas of potential cooperation with the president.

Also read James Talarico Wins Texas Senate Seat, Defeating Ken Paxton in Record-Setting Race

Talarico Backs Trump on Border Security

"Immigration is one of them. I think trying to pass comprehensive immigration reform that includes border security … give the president credit where credit is due. He has done a better job than the previous administration in securing our border," he said. He added that Congress must create more legal pathways for immigrants who want to come to the United States.

Advertisement

Talarico also expressed interest in working with Trump to reduce housing regulations, pointing to the president's background as a real estate developer.

"I also want to work with the president on housing. He's a builder, and we need to cut the red tape, the regulation that sometimes my party has been guilty of, so that we can build millions of new homes in this country," Talarico said. Beyond housing and immigration, Talarico said he wants to work with Trump to suspend federal gas and diesel taxes to lower fuel costs.

Fuel Costs and Marijuana Reform

"He and I both support suspending the federal gas tax and the federal diesel tax," Talarico said, noting the move would lower fuel costs by 18 cents a gallon immediately. He also agreed with the president on legalizing marijuana and reforming the criminal justice system.

"These are just some of the issues that I agree full-heartedly with President Trump, and I look forward to working with him for all 31 million Texans," he said. Talarico, a former teacher and seminarian, campaigned on lowering costs and fighting corruption, a sticking point against Paxton, whose campaign was overshadowed by fraud and corruption allegations, which he has denied. In an interview, Talarico said, "This was bigger than the Democratic Party or the Republican Party.

Texans from all corners of our state demanded change and now change is on the way.

" He touted his previous track record in the Texas House of Representatives: "In the state house, I worked with both parties to pass 60 bipartisan bills to lower people's costs," he said. "I think we could repeal these tariffs to lower grocery prices. I think we could suspend the federal gas tax and the federal diesel tax to provide some relief at the pump.

Advertisement

And I hope that we can end this disastrous war in Iran so that we can bring down prices across the board," Talarico said. He added that Americans aren't seeing eye to eye with President Trump's stance on tariffs and the ongoing war with Iran.

Voters Demand Bipartisan Cooperation

"I think the people of this country may have convinced last night. They delivered a resounding message that they want the president, they want both parties in Congress to focus on them, to focus on making their lives easier and better and less stressful, and that's not a Democratic thing or a Republican thing," he said. On immigration, Talarico said, "We need to bring both parties together to pass comprehensive immigration reform that includes border security.

We have to know who's coming into our country but we should also fight for more legal pathways for hardworking immigrants to come here and contribute to our economy, make us richer and stronger as a nation and we should pass a pathway to citizenship for our neighbors who have been here for years and decades and they can come out of the shadows.

Campaign Built on Love for Neighbors

" He also rejected the idea of pursuing political retribution in Washington. Talarico framed his campaign as a model for a different kind of politics.

"I'm called to love all of my neighbors, not just my neighbors who look like me, or pray like me, or vote like me. And that's what this campaign was built on: a deep love for all of our neighbors," he said, adding, "I think it's a model for what politics can look like in our state and in our country in the years ahead. "