Texas Democrat James Talarico appears on ‘SNL’ following historic Senate win in state

Texas' Democratic Sen.-elect James Talarico made an appearance on 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL), following his historic win in the Lone Star State on Tuesday.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 03: U.S. Sen. -elect James Talarico speaks during a midterm election night event at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on November 03, 2026 in Austin, Texas.

Talarico faced off against Republican Senate candidate, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in one of the most closely watched races this election season. Texas' Democratic Sen. -elect James Talarico made an appearance on "Saturday Night Live" , in the show following his historic win in the Lone Star State on Tuesday. The sketch, named "Post-Midterm Cold Open," featured Sarah Sherman and Kenan Thompson acting as Rep.

Also read SNL: U.S. Senator-Elect James Talarico Crashes Trump's Cold Open Party

Hakeem Jeffries and Sen. Chuck Schumer, respectively. The sketch showed the two celebrating the Democrats' historic midterm election, where the caucus took definitive control of the House and Senate. President Trump, played by James Austin Johnson, interrupted the two Democrats and mourned the GOP's losses.

Towards the end of the monologue, Johnson poked fun at Trump's nickname for the new incoming Democratic Senator from Texas, "Talafreako.

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" Talarico then appeared on stage, introducing himself as the "guy who's been texting you every day asking for $5. " “But I think, Mr. President, if we can work together, we can make life better for everyday Americans,” Talarico told the audience. “It’s clear people want something new. They want something different.

I’m talking, of course, about SNL’s cold opens. ” While SNL is known for comedy, Talarico has talked many times on the campaign trail about working with Trump and the MAGA movement on expanding health care access, building new homes and “slash the red tape.

” As of Sunday, Talarico is ahead of Paxton by around 12 points with over 95 percent of the ballots counted in a surprise win for Democrats in the red stronghold, according to The Hill’s partner, Decision Desk HQ. Lake Powell has risen more than 21 feet since it hit a historic low in mid-September, making for one of the most remarkable late-season recoveries in years.

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