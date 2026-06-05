Texas defeats Texas Tech to repeat as Women's College World Series champions

Teagan Kavan strikes out five in the final two innings to back a strong start from Citlaly Gutierrez, leading Texas to a 4-1 victory over Texas Tech.

Teagan Kavan struck out five in the final two innings to back a strong start from Citlaly Gutierrez, and Kayden Henry homered to lead Texas to a 4-1 victory over Texas Tech on Thursday night at the Women’s College World Series for a second straight national championship.

Texas trailed 1-0 after four innings, but a bases-loaded throwing error by shortstop Hailey Toney allowed two unearned runs to score in the fifth for a 2-1 lead. USC coach Andy Stankiewicz is proud of the Trojans who bought into his vision, believing the dormant powerhouse could return to the top of college baseball.

Henry homered off Red Raiders ace NiJaree Canady — in her final collegiate game — to begin the seventh and Leighann Goode singled to drive in the final run. Gutierrez allowed one run on three hits in 4⅓ innings. Kavan notched her fifth save. × Second-year coach Gerry Glasgo has led the Red Raiders to their only two WCWS appearances.

Texas Tech fell 7-3 in the opener. Shaikin: As Angels fans urge Arte Moreno to sell the team, the least he can do is try to win





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