Texas Dance Educators Push for UIL Sanctioning of High School Dance Teams

The Texas Dance Educators Association seeks official UIL recognition for high school dance teams to secure funding and titles, with a pilot program launching in 2027.

A statewide movement to grant official recognition to high school dance and drill teams in Texas is gaining momentum, aiming to secure formal status within the University Interscholastic League. This push seeks to unlock critical district athletic funding, establish standardized safety protocols, and provide a path to an official state championship title for student performers who have long operated without institutional backing.

Advocates argue that these student athletes undergo the same rigorous physical conditioning and early morning commitments as participants in other UIL-sanctioned sports, yet they currently lack equitable coaching pay and administrative support. The Texas Dance Educators Association is leading this charge to bridge the gap between current practices and formal athletic recognition.

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TDEA Pilot Program Launches in 2027

The Texas Dance Educators Association plans to initiate a pilot program in the Houston area during 2027 to demonstrate the viability of state-sanctioned dance competitions to UIL officials. This preliminary phase is designed to showcase how a structured competition format can function effectively within the existing educational athletic framework, serving as a proof of concept for broader adoption.

Organizers are modeling the proposed state championship structure closely after the established protocols used for UIL marching band competitions. The goal is to mirror this successful model to ensure that dance teams can integrate seamlessly into the district competitive landscape while maintaining high standards of performance and safety.

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Stakeholder Push for Equitable Recognition

Lakeisha McGowen, the lead developer of the Texas Dance Educators Association Dance and Drill Team Assessments and Competitions, emphasized the necessity of aligning dance with other Friday night staples like marching bands and football. McGowen stated that the organization has been working closely with the UIL to determine how to sanction these events and elevate them to a state championship level, ensuring dancers receive the same platform afforded to their peers.

Haylie Keepers, a member of the Seven Lakes Sapphires dance team, highlighted the invisible labor behind these performances, noting that her squad arrives at the football field or dance gym at 5:45 every morning. Keepers explained that the team consistently shows up regardless of weather conditions, yet the hard work often goes unnoticed until the final performance on the field, underscoring the need for formal acknowledgment of their dedication.

Competition Format and Katy Hosting Role

The proposed competitive structure involves teams from across the Texas participating in divisional rounds, with only the qualifying groups advancing to compete in a final round. This final championship event is slated to be hosted in Katy, where recent TDEA competitions have already taken place, providing a familiar and capable venue for the state-level showcase.

The timeline for this transition involves a strategic rollout, with the 2027 pilot serving as the critical test run. If the pilot program demonstrates success in managing logistics, safety, and competitive integrity, organizers aim to secure full UIL sanctioning by 2028, permanently institutionalizing dance as a recognized UIL activity.