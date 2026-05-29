Texas dad says daughter was taken to Germany despite custody order

A Texas father says he has spent years fighting to bring his young daughter home after her mother allegedly took the child to Germany despite a Walker County court granting him sole custody.

A Texas father says he has spent years fighting to bring his young daughter home after her mother allegedly took the child to Germany despite a Walker County court granting him sole custody.

FOX 26's Randy Wallace explains. Thomas Angel says the last time he saw his 4-year-old daughter, Polly, was during a teleconference from Germany on Dec. 19, months after he says her mother took the child overseas despite a Walker County court order granting him sole custody. The U.S. State Department is responsible for assisting parents in international child abduction cases, but Angel says years of efforts to secure his daughter's return have yielded little progress.

He has since filed a complaint with the State Department's Office of Inspector General, which he says remains under review. Angel says he has also sought help from U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions and Sen. Ted Cruz but has not received a response.

"I've followed the letter of the law, and nothing is being done," Angel said. His greatest fear, he says, is that his daughter"is not going to be returned and she'll be forgotten.

" Thomas Angel says repeated appeals to the U.S. State Department and elected officials have produced few answers, leaving him fearful his daughter could remain overseas indefinitely. The last time Thomas Angel saw his 4-year-old daughter, Polly, was December 19, 2025 during a teleconference from Germany.

Two years ago, he says his ex-wife took their daughter to Germany, even though he was granted sole custody in Walker County. The U.S. State Department is the agency tasked with helping parents who've had their children taken to other countries by non-custodial parents. He says the inaction on the part of the State Department led him to file an OIG complaint, which appears to be ongoing.

Angel has requested help from U.S. Representative Pete Sessions and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, but has yet to hear back "That she's not going to be returned, and she'll be forgotten," he said.





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