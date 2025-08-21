Texas Court Blocks Law Requiring Ten Commandments Display in Schools

A federal court in Texas has halted a new law mandating the display of the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms, citing concerns about violating the separation of church and state.

A recent court ruling has prohibited Texas school districts in Houston and Austin from displaying the Ten Commandments in classrooms. This decision follows the passage of a Texas law, set to take effect on September 1st, mandating the display of the Ten Commandments in school classrooms. However, families from these school districts challenged the law, prompting a lawsuit that resulted in a preliminary injunction.

\The families argued that the requirement violated the First Amendment's guarantees of freedom of religion and separation of Church and state. U.S. District Judge Fried Biery, appointed by President Bill Clinton, agreed with this sentiment, stating in his ruling that even though the Ten Commandments wouldn't be actively taught, students would likely have questions, prompting teachers to respond. This, he argued, amounted to an implicit endorsement of religion. \Judge Biery's ruling prevents 11 school districts and their affiliates from displaying the Ten Commandments, despite the state law requiring it. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton expressed his disappointment with the ruling, claiming that the Ten Commandments are foundational to the state's moral and legal heritage and serve as a reminder of values guiding responsible citizenship. Texas becomes the third state, following Louisiana and Arkansas, to block similar laws requiring the display of the Ten Commandments in schools. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), representing the families who sued and other organizations promoting religious freedom, celebrated the victory, emphasizing its protection of the constitutional right to religious freedom for all Texans





