Cameron County commissioners reportedly voted against moving ahead with tax break talks for a multibillion SpaceX data center.

A proposed $24 billion SpaceX data center in South Texas has been denied a path toward securing a county tax break. Cameron County commissioners blocked moving ahead with talks on a requested property tax break for SpaceX’s proposed data center and natural gas power plant, according to local outlet KRGV.

It was seeking a 100 percent property tax abatement for 10 years, said The Brownsville Herald, but the measure failed in a 3-2 vote. Planned data centers emerged as a significant issue in races and ballot contests across the country during the recent midterm elections. Residents nationwide had raised concerns about their potential impact on electricity bills, water consumption and noise disrupting nearby neighborhoods.

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Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. and Cameron County Precinct 2 Commissioner Joey Lopez were the two that voted in favor, according to both KRGV and The Brownsville Herald.

"I felt that we needed to go ahead and review numbers so that we had all the facts and figures and, at that given time, we could have all said nay or yay, but, as of right now, there won't be a second meeting," Lopez told KRGV. "So the is dead.

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" As Newsweek reported previously, SpaceX had sought a property tax break for a $24 billion data center and power plant in the Starbase industrial complex that serves as the company’s headquarters. The hub is situated around 20 miles east of Brownsville, near Boca Chica Beach. The 444-acre data center project site fell within the Cameron County Enterprise Zone, making it eligible for consideration for a property tax abatement.

The sum of $24 billion is the expected investment for the project’s initial phase, according to a public hearing notice. It added that the project could include future expansions. Newsweek contacted SpaceX for comment via email on Wednesday and also reached out to Cameron County commissioners for comment via email, and is awaiting their responses.

Permit Approved for Gas-Fired Power Plant While the company failed to secure its tax break this week, the project was granted an air pollution permit by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality , the state’s environmental regulatory agency, on Monday, according to POLITICO. The permit approved a request by SpaceX to install 35 natural gas-burning turbines producing 750 megawatts, the outlet said.

POLITICO cited a copy of the permit, which it reported allows the plant to emit up to 248 tons of nitrogen oxides per year. Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered TCEQ in September to pause issuing data center permits while the Electric Reliability Council of Texas collected information about their impact on the grid. TCEQ had been notified that ERCOT had gathered the information required and that the agency "has resumed its normal permit review process," according to POLITICO.

Incoming Governor Has Called for Pause Democratic Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa pledged during her election campaign to halt data center approvals until local lawmakers introduce "real protections" for Texans. The Lone Star State, along with Virginia, is home to the most operational data centers, according to an April Pew Research Center report. It also identified Texas and Virginia as having the most planned data centers.

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Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Matthew Robinson and James DebensCameron County commissioners blocked moving ahead with talks on a requested property tax break for SpaceX’s proposed data center and natural gas power plant, according to local outletCameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. and Cameron County Precinct 2 Commissioner Joey Lopez were the two that voted in favor, according to both KRGV and"I felt that we needed to go ahead and review numbers so that we had all the facts and figures and, at that given time, we could have all said nay or yay, but, as of right now, there won't be a second meeting," Lopez told KRGV.

"So the is dead. ", SpaceX had sought a property tax break for a $24 billion data center and power plant in the Starbase industrial complex that serves as the company’s headquarters. The hub is situated around 20 miles east of Brownsville, near Boca Chica Beach.

The 444-acre data center project site fell within the Cameron County Enterprise Zone, making it eligible for consideration for a property tax abatement.contacted SpaceX for comment via email on Wednesday and also reached out to Cameron County commissioners for comment via email, and is awaiting their responses. While the company failed to secure its tax break this week, the project was granted an air pollution permit by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality , the state’s environmental regulatory agency, on Monday, according to POLITICO.

The permit approved a request by SpaceX to install 35 natural gas-burning turbines producing 750 megawatts, the outlet said. POLITICO cited a copy of the permit, which it reported allows the plant to emit up to 248 tons of nitrogen oxides per year.in September to pause issuing data center permits while the Electric Reliability Council of Texas collected information about their impact on the grid.

TCEQ had been notified that ERCOT had gathered the information required and that the agency"has resumed its normal permit review process," according to POLITICO.