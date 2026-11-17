An analysis reveals Texas localities forfeit over $1 billion in property tax revenue to data centers, securing only 465 jobs in exchange for massive tax abatements.

Local governments across Texas have surrendered more than $1 billion in property tax revenue to data center operators in exchange for minimal economic returns. A detailed examination by the Texas Tribune uncovered 53 separate agreements involving 34 data centers, with the total value of these tax rebates likely representing an undercount due to inadequate state tracking and corporate opacity.

The Mechanics of Tax Abatement Deals

The core mechanism involves local municipalities offering significant reductions in property taxes to attract large-scale technology infrastructure. In exchange for these financial incentives, operators are required to create a specific number of jobs, though the requirements are often negligible. The analysis identified that these 53 agreements collectively guarantee only 465 jobs. Roughly half of the contracts contained no job stipulations whatsoever, raising questions about the tangible benefits provided to the public.

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Meta's El Paso Agreement Reveals Hidden Costs

One of the most prominent examples involves Meta, the technology giant behind Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Four years ago, representatives from a company operating under the name Wurldwide, LLC approached El Paso officials, presenting a transformative economic opportunity. Lawyers argued that the city needed to offer a substantial tax break to prevent the facility from relocating to another jurisdiction.

It was later revealed that Wurldwide, LLC was actually Meta. El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego confirmed that local officials, desperate to boost the stagnant economy, signed a contract eliminating 80% of the future facility's property tax burden over 35 years. This initial break was projected to be worth $550 million at the time of signing.

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Expanding Scope Increases Fiscal Impact

The financial scale of the Meta project has grown exponentially since the initial agreement was signed. The investment scope has expanded from an initial $1.5 billion to a projection exceeding $10 billion. This dramatic increase in scope means the value of the tax break will grow significantly over the next three and a half decades. In return, Meta is obligated to create and maintain only 50 jobs, a figure that critics argue is disproportionately low for such a massive infrastructure project.

Similar patterns have emerged in other Texas municipalities. In Fort Worth, Meta has operated a data center since 2017. The city is expected to rebate at least $271 million back to the company over a 20-year period. Despite this massive outflow of revenue, Fort Worth officials recently approved property tax rate hikes to address a projected $94 million budget shortfall in 2027.

Public Backlash and Environmental Concerns

The opacity and scale of these deals have triggered significant public anger, particularly in El Paso. Residents gathered in large numbers at a city council meeting in June, protesting the nondisclosure agreements that kept negotiations away from public view. Critics denounced the planned 3.1-million-square-foot facility in northeast El Paso, describing it as a noisy eyesore that threatens local resources.

Environmental concerns center on the facility's immense resource consumption. The data center will require 1 gigawatt of electricity, an amount sufficient to power 750,000 homes. This represents three times the size of El Paso itself. Residents also fear the project poses a risk to the city's water supply in a region already struggling with drought conditions.

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Financial Discrepancies and Government Deficits

Despite the massive tax rebates, some government officials maintain that data centers remain among their top taxpayers. El Paso city officials estimate they will still net $16.7 million in property taxes annually from Meta. However, this income comes as the city faces a projected budget deficit of $33 million in 2028. The disparity between the rebates given and the net revenue received highlights the complex fiscal reality these municipalities face.

The Texas Tribune's analysis is likely an undercount because the Texas comptroller does not track data center agreements specifically. Many operators use shell companies to shield their identities, as seen with Meta using Wurldwide in El Paso and Winner, LLC in Fort Worth. Additionally, many local governments fail to report the financial details of these agreements as required by state law, including the monetary value of the deals and information about the companies involved.

As Texas emerges as the top destination in the U.S. for AI hyperscalers, the debate over tax incentives intensifies. Critics argue these deals are negotiated outside the public eye and offer little in return. While tech companies claim they will create hundreds more full-time jobs and employ thousands in indirect construction and utility work, the immediate fiscal impact remains a source of contention for local taxpayers and officials alike.