Texas Children's clarifies statement on 2-year-old patient from near drowning

Texas Children's Hospital says they have 'no imminent plans' to stop treatment for Annelise, a two-year-old who nearly drowned during the Memorial Day holiday.

Annelise Camp: New TCH statement"Following up on the, we are reaching out to clarify misinformation. It’s critical to ensure accuracy as this is a devastating situation and mistruths can cause further pain and distress for all those involved beginning with the family and their loved ones, who continue to be in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.

Further testing will help guide care and there are no imminent plans to end care regardless of results. In fact, there is a June 11 hearing planned to discuss next steps together with the family, unless transfer occurs before then. Texas Attorney General is calling on other hospitals to accept a 2-year-old Houston-area girl who nearly drowned on Memorial Day. Her family fears she will be declared brain dead by Texas Children's Hospital.

According to her father, the family was visiting relatives on Memorial Day when Annelise somehow returned to a hotel pool after taking off her life jacket. Johnston Camp told FOX 26 it took nearly an hour before his daughter’s heartbeat returned. Since then, she has remained hospitalized at Texas Children's Hospital.

Houston family seeks more time for toddler hospitalized after Memorial Day drowning incident A Houston-area family is seeking more time for their 2-year-old daughter, Annelise Camp, after a Memorial Day drowning incident. Court documents show the family obtained a temporary restraining order as brain death testing approaches and they pursue a transfer to another hospital. Camp said the family became concerned after a physician recommended Annelise be declared brain-dead two days after she was admitted to the hospital.

The family believes additional time could make a difference. He also told FOX 26 that his family wants to ensure Annelise is given every possible opportunity to recover.

"If you give her the best opportunity, and she makes it, and she survives, and she keeps progressing, she's going to have a lifelong of testimonies," he said. Texas Attorney General shared his support for the Camps on social media Thursday, calling for Texas Children's to either "prioritize" Annelise's treatment or send her to another hospital that will. The family previously obtained a temporary restraining order in Harris County.

Court records show a subsequent agreement between the family and Texas Children's Hospital allowed brain death testing to move forward while maintaining supportive care pending a June 11 hearing. The agreement stated brain death testing was expected to begin Friday, June 5, or as soon as clinical criteria are met. The documents also indicate Texas Children's agreed to cooperate with efforts to transfer Annelise to another medically appropriate facility willing to accept her. The hospital





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