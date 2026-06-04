Texas calf infested by screwworm fly puts Colorado on guard

The presence of the New World screwworm fly in Texas has prompted the Colorado state veterinarian’s office to activate plans to protect the state’s cattle industry from the parasite.

An adult New World screwworm fly sits at rest in this undated photo. has prompted the Colorado state veterinarian’s office to activate plans to protect the state’s cattle industry from the parasite whose larvae feed on animals’ flesh.

The first case reported in the U.S. for several years involves a 3-week-old calf in La Pryor, Texas, about 50 miles from the Mexico border, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said Wednesday. The Texas state veterinarian established a 12-mile quarantine zone that prohibits the movement of any warm-blooded animal without an inspection.

In Colorado, the state veterinarian’s office is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the livestock industry to prepare for potential impacts, particularly involving trade and interstate movement of livestock, the state agriculture department said in a release.

“Colorado has been diligently preparing for the eventuality of a New World Screwworm detection in the United States and we have a response plan ready,” said Maggie Baldwin, the state veterinarian. While the case in Texas is concerning, there’s no reason to panic, said Erin Karney Spaur, executive director of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association.

“Producers should remain vigilant, monitor livestock closely, and contact their veterinarian if they observe unusual wounds or signs of infestation,” she said. Colorado’s cattle industry has been working with state and federal partners to prepare for the possibility of the New World screwworm fly reaching the U.S., Karney Spaur added.

“I have been briefed and am monitoring the situation very closely and evaluating any next steps needed,” Gov. Jared Polis said. The Texas case is the first time the New World screwworm fly has been detected in the state since 1966. Recent cases had been confirmed in Mexico as close as 25 miles from the border.

The Associated Press reported that efforts to keep the fly out of the U.S. have included dropping millions of sterile screwworm flies in the area to mate with wild females. The method was used successfully in the past. The fly is a tropical species that infested cattle during warm weather across the southern U.S. decades ago. The parasite was contained in Panama until late in 2024.

An outbreak occurred in the Florida Keys in September 2016, mostly among wild deer, and was contained early the next year, according to the AP. The female fly lays its eggs in open wounds or mucous membranes and they hatch into larvae that eat flesh. They can infest livestock, wild mammals, household pets and even humans. Infestations can lead to death if left untreated.





denverpost / 🏆 13. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Texas Tech and Texas Rivalry has been RenewedCollege softball has renewed the rivalry between Texas Tech and Texas as they play one another for the second consecutive season in the Women's College World Se

Read more »

Texas seeks to defend softball title in Women's College World Series rematch with Texas TechThe Longhorns take on the Red Raiders in Game 1 on Wednesday night with pitcher Teagan Kavan starting.

Read more »

How to watch Texas vs. Texas Tech in 2026 College Softball World Series for freeThis year’s WCWS is a rematch of last year’s, which Texas won in three games.

Read more »

Texas Softball vs. Texas Tech WCWS Championship Series Game Two: Live Game UpdatesThe Texas Longhorns will look to seal their second national championship against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Read more »