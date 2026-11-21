KEYE TV CBS Austin is the news, sports and weather leader for the Texas Capitol Region, covering events in the surrounding area including Round Rock Pflugerville, Georgetown, Belton, Killeen, Taylor, Lakeway, Buda, Kyle, San Marcos, Wyldwood, Bastrop, Elgin, Bartlett, Jarrell, Bertram, Burnet and Salado.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 22: Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns drops back to pass the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 22, 2025 in Austin, Texas.

The Longhorns will host Arkansas on Saturday at a sold-out Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, riding a four-game winning streak into their final home game. Texas has won four straight since losses to Oklahoma and Florida. The latest was a 22-21 comeback at LSU, where quarterback Arch Manning threw the winning touchdown pass to Raleek Brown with three seconds left.

Also read Laurence Seymore's New Injury Status Tests Texas O-Line Depth vs. Arkansas

The home finale gives fans one last look at the 2026 Longhorns at DKR before the team closes its regular season on the road. Texas’ pregame plans include recognizing seniors, adding a ceremony to an afternoon that will also feature the usual game-day traditions and a chance for the Longhorns to keep their late-season run going. Manning enters the game with 2,198 passing yards, 19 touchdown passes and a 64.7% completion rate.

Advertisement

His passing yardage ranks 36th nationally, and his touchdown total is tied for 19th. Brown leads Texas with 572 rushing yards, while receiver Ryan Wingo has a team-high 591 receiving yards. The Longhorns average 30.2 points per game and allow 17.8. They are ranked No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Texas won the teams’ most recent meeting, 52-37, in Austin last season. The Longhorns also won 20-10 in Fayetteville in 202Hinojosa backs increases in teacher pay, phasing out Teacher Incentive AllotmentAustin City Councilman Jose “Chito” Vela, who represents District 4 and serves as mayor pro tem, is running for the Texas Senate seat in District 14, a district that covers much of Austin and Travis County. The seat is