Texas Braces for Arctic Blast: Dry Front Expected, but Some Areas May See Light Snow

An arctic cold front is moving through Texas, bringing frigid temperatures and the potential for light wintry precipitation. While most cities will avoid significant snowfall or ice, the northern Panhandle and parts of North Texas could see some accumulation. Temperatures will plummet overnight Tuesday but rebound above freezing by Wednesday afternoon.

An incoming arctic cold front is set to sweep across Texas , bringing some of the coldest air experienced this winter. This front, moving through most of the state from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night, will significantly impact temperatures. While there have been conflicting reports about potential wintry precipitation, recent weather updates provide more clarity.

Tuesday's cold front will lack sufficient atmospheric moisture across Texas, meaning most cities are unlikely to see any ice or snow.However, a few exceptions exist. Monday is forecast to be relatively pleasant across Texas, with morning lows in the low to mid-30s in San Antonio. Most areas will remain above freezing, but locations north, such as the Hill Country, might dip slightly below. Temperatures will steadily rise throughout the day, reaching the 50-degree mark by 11 a.m. and potentially hitting the 60s by 1 to 2 p.m. Afternoon highs are expected between 62 and 64 degrees.The arctic cold front will begin its southward journey in the Panhandle Tuesday morning, progressing into North and Central Texas during the afternoon and evening. By Tuesday night, around 9 p.m., it's expected to reach the San Antonio area. Prior to the front's arrival, San Antonio will enjoy a warm afternoon with highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s under partly sunny skies. Scattered showers and storms are possible during the morning and early afternoon, but rain chances remain below 20%.Overnight and into Wednesday morning, temperatures will plummet significantly. San Antonio's lowest temperatures are predicted to fall into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Wind speeds near 20 mph will create wind chill values in the teens, with even colder conditions, including subzero wind chills, anticipated in parts of North Texas. Most Texas cities will avoid any ice or snow as the cold front passes Tuesday. San Antonio, in particular, will experience dry conditions overnight. However, the northern Texas Panhandle might see light snowfall accumulations of up to 1 to 2 inches.Additionally, parts of North Texas, from DFW northward to Texoma, have a slight chance of experiencing very light freezing rain and sleet Tuesday evening. Any accumulation, if present, will be minimal. Notably, areas north of Texas, towards Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and Missouri, face a much higher likelihood of encountering snow and ice.After Wednesday's frigid start, temperatures will rebound significantly above freezing by Wednesday afternoon. San Antonio will see highs in the mid- to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. The coldest temperatures of the week will arrive Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning, with San Antonio's low temperatures dipping into the low to mid-20s. Winds will decrease in intensity, ranging from 10 to 15 mph, but this will still result in wind chill temperatures in the low teens.Temperatures will remain chilly for the remainder of the week. Highs in the 40s are expected on Thursday and Friday, while low temperatures will hover near the freezing mark





