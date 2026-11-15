Texas border vote shifts, Supreme Court clears Big Bend wall

Yami Virgin’s Murrow-winning podcast explores South Texas’ midterm shift amid Trump’s immigration agenda: SCOTUS OKs Big Bend wall work, lawmakers push back, and Mexico disputes 9 Rio Grande islands.

A Level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms exists Sunday morning into early afternoon for locations near and east of the I-35 corridor. On the Edward R. Murrow Award-winning podcast ‘Immigration Crisis: The Fight for the Southern Border’ Yami Virgin looks at what South Texas’ midterm shift means for President Trump’s immigration agenda.

The Supreme Court clears the way for Big Bend border wall construction to resume, and State Rep. Eddie Morales discusses possible legislation to block construction in the Big Bend Ranch State Park region. Plus, Mexico challenges Texas’ claim to nine Rio Grande islands.

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