Texas Book Festival warns of scams targeting authors, vendors

The Texas Book Festival is alerting authors and vendors to a fraud scheme in which scammers are posing as festival representatives and charging fees for partici

The Texas Book Festival is alerting authors and vendors to a fraud scheme in which scammers are posing as festival representatives and charging fees for participation.

The festival said it has become aware of multiple attempts to solicit money from authors and vendors using communications that falsely claim affiliation with the annual event. The Texas Book Festival does not charge featured authors to participate, officials said. Fraudulent messages have been sent from email addresses not ending in @texasbookfestival.org, including Gmail accounts. All legitimate festival communications come exclusively from @texasbookfestival.org addresses, and vendor payments are processed only through the secure Stripe platform via invoice.

The festival said it will never request payment through Zelle, Cash App, PayPal, wire transfer, gift cards or similar services. The festival also cautioned that while exhibitors may feature authors at their assigned booth space, it is against festival policy for exhibitors to resell or sublet any portion of their space, including charging authors for placement. Anyone who receives a suspicious communication is asked not to respond, click any links, or submit payment. Suspected fraud can be reported to bookfest@texasbookfestival.org.

A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a Walmart in Seguin, according to police. Seguin policA 17-year-old led a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on a chase near Manor Thursday before crashing into another vehicle, seriously injuring the otherNFL legend Tom Brady celebrated the grand opening of his collectibles business’s newest location in downtown Austin on Wednesday.

The last day of school at Austin ISD marked a bittersweet goodbye for families at 10 campuses set to close ahead of next school year. Trustees voted in NovemberA documented Bloods gang member on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list was captured in Austin last week following a brief vehicle pursuit along MoPac, the Texas Depar





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