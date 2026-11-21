A bill has been filed to potentially designate July 7 to honor Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, the Houston man who was killed by ICE that day.

A Texas representative from Houston announced that she filed a bill in honor of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo. The designation is said to bring awareness and calls for transparency regarding immigration enforcement operations.

The following is an excerpt from a press release from Rep. Morales' office: "Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was a longtime Houston resident who had called the United States home for more than 35 years. His death in Houston’s East End neighborhood raised serious questions about the circumstances surrounding immigration enforcement operations and the need for greater transparency and accountability.

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Under HB 1248, July 7 would be designated as Lorenzo Salgado Araujo Day to honor his life and tragic death while increasing public awareness of the treatment of immigrants, the handling of immigration enforcement cases, and transparency and accountability surrounding immigration arrests, detentions, and enforcement actions.

"Marking this day on the calendar is an important gesture. We will never forget the husband, son, and husband that was taken from us, or accept that his death was in vain. Lorenzo Salgado Araujo started a movement in the East End that day, a movement that has grown in Houston, across Texas, and throughout the nation.

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" "We accept this honor in his name. It is not closure. It is not justice for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo. We continue to pursue both.

"Voters are leaving "I Voted" stickers at Lorenzo Salgado Araujo’s Houston memorial as recent ICE encounters draw scrutiny. Lorenzo was driving a white work van with his brother Victor, Daniel Tirado Pantoja and Jose Trinidad Rojas Pliego when they encountered federal immigration agents in Houston’s East End on July 7.

Federal records previously reviewed by FOX 26 show agents had been conducting an immigration enforcement operation involving other individuals and began following Lorenzo’s white van after confusing it with a vehicle they were looking for. Lorenzo was not the intended target of the operation. Federal authorities have said an agent fired after Lorenzo’s van struck an ICE vehicle during the encounter. The circumstances surrounding the use of deadly force remain under investigation.

Lorenzo was killed. Victor, Tirado Pantoja and Rojas Pliego survived and were taken into federal immigration custody. Their detention quickly became an issue in the local investigation because the three men were the surviving witnesses inside the van. A federal judge later granted Tirado Pantoja’s habeas petition, and he was released Aug. 26.

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His immigration proceedings remain ongoing. Victor, who was sitting directly beside Lorenzo, remained in custody the longest. He was released Sunday, Aug. 30, after more than 50 days in detention.