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No. 3 Texas defeated rival Texas A&M 16–6 on Friday night, extending the Longhorns’ winning streak in the Lone Star Showdown to three games. The 121st meeting between the teams was decided by a Texas defense that kept the Aggies out of the end zone and a steady night from kicker Gianni Spetic.

Quarterback Arch Manning connected with wide receiver Cam Coleman for a 3-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The score capped a long drive and put Texas ahead 10–0. Texas A&M responded with a field goal before halftime, cutting the deficit to seven. The Longhorns added to their lead after a fumble by Aggies receiver Mario Craver early in the second half.

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Texas defensive back Jelani McDonald recovered the ball, and Texas turned the turnover into a field goal. A&M answered with a field goal of its own, keeping the game within one score as the teams entered the fourth quarter. Spetic’s third field goal of the game pushed Texas’ lead to 16–6 in the fourth. The Aggies had opportunities to close the gap.