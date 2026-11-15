Texas Band Trolls LSU With Programs Own Signature Song 'Neck'

After the Texas Longhorns left the LSU Tigers in heartbreak, the band trolled the Tigers in a unique way

LSU Tigers wide receiver Justin Jefferson catches a touchdown as Texas Longhorns defensive back Josh Thompson tries to defend in the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

| USA TODAY Sports, and ruining an opponent's day thanks to a soul-stealing loss, and during week 11 in Baton Rouge, that's exactly what happened. , handing the Tigers their fourth loss of the season and a serious identity crisis in year one of the Lane Kiffin era.

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To make matters worse, the Longhorns band trolled the Tigers following the loss, playing 'neck', the famous song that is associated with LSU, as the program left Baton Rouge with a soul-crushing win, and their song. Texas Longhorns band members walk during the Bevo parade before the game against the Texas Longhorns and the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect There are few traditions greater than the LSU band playing Neck.

Fans of every program, from all over the country, love listening to the cadence of the Tigers band and singing those well-known lyrics that are a staple of Baton Rouge game days. It's always been a controversial song; however, it was banned by the LSU administration during the 2020 season.

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Kiffin, in year one at the helm, made a statement by bringing it back, opting to cover the fines, believing that bringing back the chant would bring back the success associated with it. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. For 59 minutes in Baton Rouge, it appeared that way, and as if Kiffin and the Tigers were finally going to get the statement win that had been eluding him all season. Arch Manning and the Longhorns, however, had different ideas, delivering a strike with two seconds remaining on the clock to go ahead 22-21.

The Tigers were looking for a miracle on the ensuing kickoff return, looking to find the Baton Rouge magic, but it didn't happen, and the Longhorns would walk away with a massive win and another ranked-win stamp on their resume. With the energy gone from the stadium and no chance to hear the LSU band play Neck, the Longhorns opted to play it instead, right in the parking lot following the game.

However, the band wasn't the only one to make a reference to the song, as the official university account captioned a post "Let the band play Texas Fight" following the win. For the Longhorns, it wasn't enough to leave Baton Rouge with just a win, but they wanted an outro song too, and what better one to play than the one most famous with LSU. JD has been a part of the On SI team for 3 years now.

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He covers the Texas Longhorns as a staff writer in football and baseball, as well as being a contributor for the Wake Forest website. Fan of football, baseball, and analytics. Grew up surrounded by Longhorn fans and is excited to cover all things Texas.