Texas Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Tylenol Makers in Forum-Shopping County

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies Johnson & Johnson, Kenvue Brands, and Kenvue Inc. in Panola County, a community of 23,000 residents on the Louisiana border. The county is known for its Republican-controlled state district court judge and has a tenuous connection to the allegations of wrongdoing made by Paxton’s office.

Sign up for The Briefsued pharmaceutical companies tied to Tylenol in state court, repeating claims made a month earlier by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that the pain relief drug was linked to autism and ADHD in children.

Paxton, a close ally of the Trump administration who had already announced a U.S. Senate bid, accused drugmakers of marketing Tylenol to pregnant mothers without disclosing its dangers.

‘The reckoning has arrived,’ the state’s attorneys wrote in the lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies Johnson & Johnson, Kenvue Brands and Kenvue Inc. ‘By holding Big Pharma accountable for poisoning our people, we will help Make America Healthy Again. ’ Paxton hired the Chicago law firm Keller Postman to argue the case in state court.

The firm had served as lead counsel in a similar case about Tylenol’s safety that was dismissed a year earlier by a New York federal judge who found the plaintiffs’ expert witnesses unreliable. But the court the attorneys chose to bring the suit in wasn’t in Austin or any of the state’s large counties that have extensive experience and multiple judges handling large, complex litigation.

It was in Panola County, a community of 23,000 residents on the Louisiana border that Trump carried by 67 points two years ago and whose sole state district court judge is a Republican. At a hearing that month in the three-story brick courthouse in the county seat of Carthage, Kim Bueno, the lawyer representing the drugmakers, accused Paxton’s office of pushing a baseless lawsuit through forum shopping — seeking out judges and juries that plaintiffs believe will be most favorable to them, rather than filing suit in the courts that most commonly handle similar cases.

‘These claims have been rejected over and over and over again in courts of law by the same plaintiff’s counsel,’ said Bueno, who declined an interview request. ‘And now they’re trying, once again, to suggest that Tylenol is harmful for women when pregnant. And it’s been soundly rejected. ’ The case was not the first that Paxton’s office had filed in a county with little connection to the allegations of wrongdoing made by his office.

ProPublica and The Texas Tribune have identified at least 30 cases filed by the attorney general over the past nine years that have a tenuous connection to the counties in which they were filed. The filings mark a striking departure from Paxton’s previous opposition to the practice. In a 2017 legal brief that Paxton wrote on behalf of 17 states, he urged the U.S. Supreme Court to crack down on forum shopping in federal courts.

Paxton’s approach also subverts what the Legislature intended when it passed a law in the 1990s that required plaintiffs to file lawsuits in counties where a ‘substantial’ part of the alleged violation took place, according to three legal experts. That was done at the behest of conservatives who felt trial lawyers were flocking to venues favorable to them to win big damage verdicts against businesses.

‘It looks like the attorney general’s office is interested in engaging in litigation games that it would otherwise decry if the shoe were on the other foot,’ said Michael Ariens, a professor at St. Mary’s University School of Law in San Antonio, who has studied laws regulating where lawsuits can be filed. Paxton’s office has filed lawsuits in courts with little connection to the cases, which has raised concerns about the fairness and neutrality of the justice system.

The attorney general has not spoken publicly about his office’s decisions to file lawsuits in courts with little connection to the cases





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