Incoming Texas Attorney General Nathan Johnson has announced he will not defend a state law mandating the display of the Ten Commandments in public schools, declaring the measure unconstitutional and breaking with outgoing Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton ahead of a potential Supreme Court review.

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-elect Nathan Johnson said this week that he won't defend a law requiring public schools across the state to display the Ten Commandments as the U.S. Supreme Court weighs whether to review the case. , Johnson, the first Democrat to be elected Texas attorney general in nearly three decades, called the law"unconstitutional," marking a distinct split with outgoing Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, who championed the bill.

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"The court will have the ultimate say as to what's constitutional and what is not, but I'm the one who says what the state's position is, and it will not be the position the state has previously taken," he continued. Texas Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson said he would not defend a state law requiring public schools to display the Ten Commandments, calling it unconstitutional.