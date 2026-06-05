Texas Assistant Principal Arrested for Allegedly Offering Alcohol and Lingerie for Sex with Student

An assistant principal in Texas was arrested for allegedly offering to buy a student alcohol and lingerie in exchange for sex. The incidents involve multiple educators across different states facing charges for inappropriate conduct with students.

An assistant principal in Texas has been arrested after he allegedly offered to buy a student alcohol and lingerie in exchange for sex. The incident involves 32-year-old Neu, who worked as an administrator at Wylie East High School in north Texas .

According to a statement from the Wylie Police Department, the investigation revealed that Neu offered to purchase alcohol for a minor and send money for lingerie in exchange for sexual conduct. The arrest occurred on Thursday, June 4, after police learned he sent inappropriate messages to a former student who had recently graduated. Neu was hired at the school in 2017 as a science teacher, was promoted to dean of students in July 2024, and became assistant principal in January.

He was immediately fired from the school after his arrest. Neu is still in custody as of Friday, June 5, and it is not currently clear if he has entered a plea or retained legal counsel. The Wylie Police Department thanked the Wylie ISD for their cooperation during the investigation, emphasizing that student safety is the top priority. Authorities have asked that anyone with concerns regarding interactions with Neu contact the Wylie Police Department as the investigation continues.

In a separate but related case, a former Kansas high school art teacher accused of grooming and having unlawful sexual relations with an underaged student will stand trial on four criminal counts. Nicole Hernandez, 30, appeared in court on Tuesday, December 2, after being charged with four counts of unlawful sexual relations with a student.

Additionally, an Indiana teacher has been arrested after he allegedly sent sexually explicit images to an underage girl in Tennessee. Hunter Vires, 24, was arrested on Wednesday, June 3, following a multi-agency investigation. The defendant was charged with compelling prostitution for someone under the age of 18 and improper relationship between educator and student. The incidents highlight ongoing concerns about educator misconduct and the importance of maintaining appropriate boundaries between school staff and students.

District spokesperson Susan Spicer stated, "As adults, they are expected to exercise sound judgment and understand that they are responsible for maintaining appropriate boundaries and relationships with students at all times.

" She added, "Under no circumstances should a district employee engage in private communication with a student through personal social media or other unofficial channels. " Spicer also thanked the victim and their family for reporting their concerns about Neu to law enforcement, noting that speaking up takes courage and allowed the matter to be investigated quickly. Parents, teachers, and guardians seeking to protect children from exploitation can find resources and information through various child safety organizations





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Texas Assistant Principal Arrest Student Alcohol Lingerie Sex Wylie East High School Kansas Art Teacher Nicole Hernandez Indiana Hunter Vires Tennessee Educator Misconduct

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