Texas AG Sues Muslim University of Dallas Over Alleged Fraud

A Texas court has ordered the university to cease advertising and enrolling students in degrees or programs of study until it has applied for and been granted a Certificate of Authority. The university, which offers STEM degree programs both online and at a campus in Richardson, is accused of operating as a degree mill.

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board has accused a Muslim university in the Dallas area, TexAM University at Dallas, of illegally offering degree programs without state approval.

A lawsuit has been filed against the university and its founder, Shahid A. Bajwa, with Attorney General Ken Paxton stating that the university is not compliant with Texas laws and regulations. The board alleges that the university unlawfully presented itself as a college, offered degrees it is not authorized to grant, and risked deceiving students about its legitimacy. Bajwa denied the allegations, stating that the university had complied with the board's instructions and had not charged any fees from students





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Texam University At Dallas Attorney General Ken Paxton Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board Investigation Allegations Degree Mill Unaccredited Degree Program

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