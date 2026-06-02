Texas AG Sues Denton Over Gender-Neutral Changing Rooms at LGBTQ+ Swim Event

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Denton over planned gender-neutral changing rooms at Big Gay Swim Day, alleging violation of the Texas Women's Privacy Act. Event organizers and city officials say they have complied with state law.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against the city of Denton over the Big Gay Swim Day event, an annual all-ages swim party hosted by LGBTQ+ organizations PRIDENTON and OUTreach Denton.

The lawsuit, filed on Monday, alleges that the event's planned use of gender-neutral changing rooms at the Quakertown Civic Center pool violates the Texas Women's Privacy Act, also known as Senate Bill 8. This law mandates that bathrooms, locker rooms, and other private spaces in publicly owned facilities be segregated by biological sex. Paxton's office had previously warned the city on May 19 that the event's advertising of gender-neutral locker rooms appeared to violate state law.

Despite the city's subsequent actions to remove such language from promotional materials, Paxton proceeded with legal action, accusing Denton officials of knowingly disregarding the law. In a press release, Paxton stated, 'Cities cannot disregard Texas law by allowing men to change with young kids in spaces designated for women. The City of Denton had an opportunity to prevent this violation and chose to do nothing. That dereliction of duty will not stand.

' The event, now in its fourth year, is a cornerstone of Denton's Pride Month celebrations and has historically drawn both enthusiastic participation and opposition. According to PRIDENTON organizer Anjelica Fraga Escalante, the swim party offers a rare opportunity for LGBTQ+ individuals, especially transgender and nonbinary attendees, to wear swimwear that aligns with their gender identity in a safe and affirming environment.

However, the all-ages nature of the event has made it a target for conservative groups and protesters. Fraga Escalante described the event as 'beautiful and joyful' and expressed frustration that 'right-wing grifters have globbed onto it.

' She emphasized that the community would not cancel the event, saying, 'We absolutely are not going to cancel because our community deserves the joy and the memories that that event brings. ' In response to the lawsuit, the city of Denton has maintained that it proactively took steps to ensure compliance with state law. City spokesperson Kayla Herrod stated that staff had already heeded the attorney general's warning prior to the lawsuit being filed.

After receiving Paxton's May 19 letter, Denton officials notified event organizers on May 21, who promptly removed any references to gender-neutral changing rooms from advertisements and social media posts. Herrod confirmed that the city intends to respond to Paxton's office to 'reaffirm that the appropriate steps have been taken to ensure the changing rooms at the Civic Center Pool comply with state law.

' The event organizers, in a joint statement, condemned the lawsuit as 'frivolous' and a 'waste of taxpayers' time and money,' and denounced Paxton's rhetoric as 'transphobic, dehumanizing, and false. ' They reaffirmed their commitment to celebrating and affirming Texans of all gender identities. This legal challenge is not an isolated incident.

Earlier this month, Governor Greg Abbott threatened to withhold state funding from Grand Prairie over a private event at a city-owned aquatic facility that was advertised as for 'Muslims only.

' That event was subsequently canceled. The Big Gay Swim Day case highlights ongoing tensions between Texas state officials and local governments over LGBTQ+ rights, particularly regarding the use of public facilities. PRIDENTON also faced other obstacles this year, including the University of North Texas withdrawing support for two of its events amid backlash. Despite these challenges, Big Gay Swim Day is scheduled to proceed on June 7, with private registration implemented to manage 'unwanted attention' from anti-LGBTQ+ groups.

The event remains a symbol of resilience for the Denton LGBTQ+ community, who see it as an essential space for celebration and affirmation





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LGBTQ+ Denton Pride Texas Lawsuit Gender-Neutral Facilities Big Gay Swim Day

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