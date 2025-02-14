Texas AG's Subpoena for Medical Records Raises Privacy Concerns

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's efforts to obtain medical records from a Dallas doctor, alleged to have violated state law by providing gender-affirming care to transgender minors, have sparked debate about patient privacy.

The Texas Attorney General (AG), Ken Paxton, is embroiled in a legal battle against Dr. May Lau, a Dallas physician accused of violating the state's ban on providing gender-affirming care to transgender minors. This involves procedures like puberty blockers and hormone therapies. Paxton's office has issued subpoenas seeking the medical records of 21 patients treated by Dr. Lau, dating back to 2021.

The subpoenas encompass a broad range of information, including psychotherapy notes, raising concerns about patient privacy.Attorneys representing eight unnamed patients, whose records are being sought by Paxton, argue that the AG's actions constitute an overreach and a violation of medical confidentiality. They emphasize that Texas law safeguards patient privacy, allowing individuals to openly discuss their medical concerns with their doctors without fear of disclosure. The attorneys point out that the patients in question are neither plaintiffs nor defendants in Paxton's lawsuit and are not accused of any wrongdoing.They contend that granting Paxton access to these comprehensive medical records could have far-reaching implications, potentially opening the door for broader governmental and even private party access to sensitive patient information in civil lawsuits. The attorneys have engaged in discussions with Paxton's office to narrow the scope of the subpoenas, aiming to strike a balance between the AG's investigative needs and the protection of patient privacy. However, no definitive agreement has been reached. The legal battle highlights the ongoing debate surrounding access to medical records in the context of legal proceedings and the delicate balance between protecting patient confidentiality and ensuring transparency in investigations





