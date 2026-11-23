Outgoing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton dismisses lawsuits against doctors May Lau and M. Brett Cooper, ending high-profile cases over gender-affirming care for youth as Democrats retake power.

Outgoing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is terminating legal efforts to penalize two physicians who were among the first in the United States to face accusations of violating state bans on providing care to transgender youth. Paxton, a Republican preparing to leave office after a failed Senate run, has formally dropped the cases against doctors May Lau and M. Brett Cooper. This move marks the end of a contentious legal chapter that began in 2024, when these high-profile lawsuits helped solidify Paxton's reputation as a staunch conservative defender of traditional values. The dismissal occurs just as Democrats are poised to retake power in Texas for the first time in decades, signaling a significant shift in the state's political and legal landscape.

Lawsuit Dismissal and Doctor Responses

The lawsuits against Dr. May Lau and Dr. M. Brett Cooper were officially dismissed on Friday, according to statements released by the attorneys representing the physicians. During the height of the legal battle, Paxton had labeled these medical providers as scofflaws and radical gender activists, threatening to impose steep fines and revoke their medical licenses. Nicole LeBoeuf, an attorney for Dr. Lau, stated that her client did nothing wrong but was targeted as a convenient scapegoat by the Attorney General's Office. LeBoeuf emphasized that the office issued numerous press releases about a case that has now collapsed, validating the argument that the prosecution was political from its inception. In response to the litigation, Dr. Lau relocated her medical practice from Dallas to Oregon.

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Context of Texas Ban and Other Cases

Texas was the first state to bring formal cases against doctors following the implementation of its ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youths, which took effect in 2023. While other states have established similar prohibitions, Texas was unique in its aggressive legal approach, filing suits against three specific providers. Paxton, a close ally of President Donald Trump, had previously dropped a lawsuit last year against a third doctor, Hector Granados, and his office later concluded that the El Paso pediatric endocrinologist did not break the law. Dr. Cooper, a Dallas physician, has consistently maintained that he acted lawfully and in the best interests of his patients, as confirmed by his attorneys, Simona Agnolucci and Anika Holland. The broader national context has seen major hospitals and hospital systems restrict or stop care even in states where it remains legal under state law.

Political Spending and Election Impact

The legal battle against these doctors was deeply intertwined with intense political spending during the recent midterm elections. Republicans spent an estimated $183 million on television advertisements focused on transgender-related attacks against Democrats, according to data firm AdImpact. The Texas Senate contest between Paxton and Democrat James Talarico consumed the largest share of this spending, drawing an estimated $58 million for more than 50,000 airings before the election. This strategy stood in stark contrast to what voters told pollsters they cared most about, which included the state of the economy. The focus on transgender issues highlighted the divisive nature of the political discourse leading up to the election, where cultural issues often overshadowed economic concerns in campaign messaging.

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Transition of Power and Legal Legacy

As the political landscape shifts, the legal legacy of Paxton's tenure is being redefined by the dropping of multiple lawsuits. In January, Democrat Nathan Johnson will become Texas' next attorney general, bringing a new administration to the office that has been central to these high-profile legal battles. Beyond the transgender care cases, Paxton's office has also dropped lawsuits against out-of-state doctors for sending abortion pills to Texas. Additionally, legal actions against the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which Governor Greg Abbott had declared a foreign terrorist organization, have been dismissed. Other targeted groups, such as the Jolt Initiative accused of registering noncitizens to vote and Annunciation House, a longstanding migrant shelter in El Paso, are no longer subject to these legal proceedings. These dismissals reflect a broader retreat from the aggressive legal strategies employed during Paxton's time in office.

Broader National Legal Challenges

The end of these specific lawsuits in Texas coincides with ongoing legal challenges at the federal level regarding immigration and housing policies. Twenty-one states and Pennsylvania's governor have sued the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development over a rule that would deny federal housing assistance to families if any household member lacks eligible citizenship or immigration status. The states argue that this rule could split up families or evict U.S. citizens from public housing. While these cases involve different legal grounds, they highlight the continuing intersection of state and federal authorities in defining the rights and protections of vulnerable populations. The dismissal of the cases against Lau and Cooper signals a potential de-escalation in Texas, even as national debates over transgender rights and immigration policy remain highly contentious.