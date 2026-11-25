Several high-profile lawsuits filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have been dropped.

The BriefLegal experts and political analysts spoke about what this means for incoming AG Nathan JohnsonSeveral high-profile lawsuits filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have been dropped.

Legal experts and political analysts said the dismissal of cases doesn’t mean it’s the "end of the culture wars" for the groups that were targeted. When Ken Paxton lost his re-election bid, he didn’t just leave Texas, he left the country. , Paxton flew to Fiji. The outgoing Texas Attorney General is spending time on the beach and in a pool with his girlfriend.

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"Throughout Austin right now, everybody is sending out resumes, and what not, that's in high positions in state government and in the attorney general's office," said constitutional law expert David Coale, with the law firm of Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann. Ken Paxton's loss brings an end to a high-profile race that drew national attention and record-breaking campaign spending. Here's a look at how the night unfolded in Dallas.

"So, what Mr. Paxton is doing here is, the lawsuit's going to end one way or another," said Coale. The headline-making actions involve Paxton dropping multiple high-profile lawsuits. Cases that were described as "culture war issues" targeting immigration advocacy groups, gender identity in sports and medicine, voter registration as well as treatment for COVID. In response, groups like the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund celebrated the legal victories.

But Coale noted Paxton’s dismissals prevent incoming AG Nathan Johnson from giving the groups protection from future lawsuits.

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"He's trying to end it before the end of the year on terms that are either neutral or somewhat favor his side of it, as opposed to letting it go into the new year and letting a new attorney general negotiate a settlement that would actually in some ways help some of the people that have been sued," said Coale. A perspective from the capitol dome is how Mark Jones of Rice University and Brian Smith of St. Edwards University viewed the Paxton dismissals.

Smith agreed with Jones, describing the legal moves as a lot of "political checkers and chess.

" The move in a way is a parting shot while keeping a possible reboot in play, according to Smith and Jones. Governor Abbott provided FOX 7 with his first media interview since election night. The discussion started with the new class of law enforcement recruits and the new leadership they will have in state government.

"What Paxton is doing is denying incoming Attorney General Nathan Johnson the opportunity to get political credit for ending these cases, with Paxton essentially trying to take away that media win or publicity win or political win," said Jones. "It opens up that maybe in the future, another Republican could bring these cases back, and he knows that he was going to lose without him at the helm," said Smith.

If the Republicans eventually retake the Attorney General’s office, most of the refiled cases would not be an exact reboot, according to Coale.

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"You'd have to have some new facts. You can't just go back and rehash the same stuff that was dealt with in a previous lawsuit. In the case of these medical providers out of state, the prescription writers, it would either have to be new prescriptions, or I have to find a new doctor.

But subject to that, sure, you have the ability to revisit issues that keep coming up, and they come up in a wide range of cases," said Coale. Attorney General-elect Johnson has said that he doesn't want the office to be political. But he has also promised to investigate Elon Musk. Johnson has reportedly identified several potential legal battlegrounds for some political lawfare against Musk.

They include state broadband contracts, land deals in south Texas as well as the Tesla-Space X merger.

"The question is, what are the priorities going to be? Are they going to sort of broad-based things, sweep across a wide range of Texas interests? Are there going to be more specific things, high-profile items like the potential issues of Mr. Musk? Who knows, time will tell," said Coale.

A case still in play involves an upcoming supreme court hearing challenging the state's 10 Commandments in the classroom law. Paxton's team was going to defend it. AG elect Johnson, in a recent interview with the Dallas Morning News said, "he won’t" defend the state law, claiming the law, in his opinion, is unconstitutional.

Information from constitutional law expert David Coale, Mark Jones of Rice University, Brian Smith of St. Edwards University, previous coverage and reporting by FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski