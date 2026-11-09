Texas AG Elect Nathan Johnson Announces Policy Shift on Abortion Pill Enforcement

Texas Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson declares he will not enforce state laws against out-of-state abortion pill providers, marking a significant change from predecessor Ken Paxton.

Texas Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson has declared that he will not use the office to prosecute out-of-state providers who mail abortion pill s into the state. This policy shift directly impacts the enforcement of Texas law and alters the regulatory landscape for medication abortions within the Lone Star State.

Johnson Rejects Extraterritorial Enforcement

Nathan Johnson stated immediately after winning his race that he intends to cease using Texas abortion laws as an instrument of persecution and intimidation. He explained that he cannot change abortion law because he is not a legislator, but he can stop treating the current legal framework as a tool for political showboating. Johnson emphasized that his predecessor, Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, pursued what Johnson described as a judicially absurd position regarding the extra territorial effect of Texas law.

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Under Johnson's planned approach, he will honor other states' shield laws that protect providers. This marks a sharp departure from the strategy of Ken Paxton, who recently ran for U.S. Senate and had reported that his actions would likely be the first of many tweaks to make the ban less rigid. Johnson's stance effectively allows abortionists from blue states to continue mailing medication into Texas without fear of state-level prosecution.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Context

Democrat Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa also addressed the state's strict abortion restrictions in September. Although she cannot repeal the state's abortion restriction, Hinojosa expressed a desire to remove the state's criminal penalties for doctors who kill unborn babies in abortions. She argued that the current laws create a chilling effect on medical practice and endanger women's lives.

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Hinojosa told CNN that it will take more than one election to change these very extreme abortion bans in Texas. However, she identified where there is bipartisan support is to do away with the 99 years imprisonment that doctors face when they choose to terminate a pregnancy with a mother to save her life. She claimed that right now, doctors can be second guessed by political boards and they face 99 years in prison. Consequently, they are afraid to touch women, and women are having to wait till they are at death's door.

The governor-elect added that too many women are dying in Texas because of it. She believes there is bipartisan support to start there to do away with these criminal penalties for doctors. Meanwhile, the FDA has maintained a mail-order scheme that has enabled abortionists in blue states to mail abortion drugs into states with pro-life laws. This federal policy operates independently of state-level enforcement decisions made by officials like Nathan Johnson.

Impact on Healthcare and Federal Policy

The action of progesterone, which the mother's body produces to nourish the pregnancy, is blocked by medication abortion drugs. When progesterone is blocked, the lining of the mother's uterus deteriorates, and blood and nourishment are cut off to the developing baby, who then dies inside the mother's womb. The drug misoprostol (also called Cytotec) then causes contractions and bleeding to expel the baby from the mother's uterus. These medical mechanisms are central to the ongoing legal and ethical debates surrounding abortion access.

The pro-abortion Biden administration temporarily suspended the in-person dispensation requirement for the abortion pill mifepristone in 2021. They made the change permanent in 2023 as an act of defiance after the Supreme Court overturned. Data indicates that medication abortions accounted for 63 percent of all abortions within the formal U.S. healthcare system. That percentage was up from an estimated 53 percent in 2020 and 39 percent in 2017. The report did not account for abortion pills obtained through informal channels.

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Several red states besides Texas have sued out-of-state abortionists in an effort to bring the battle over shield laws to the U.S. Supreme Court. The FDA is also facing legal challenges over its mail-order policy, which has continued under the Trump administration despite pleas from Republicans and pro-life organizations. A recent filing notes shocking data suggesting abortion pill complications are 22 times higher than previously reported. Critics argue the FDA must reinstate stronger safeguards.

Legal Challenges and Future Outlook

Recent litigation involves plaintiffs such as a woman whose boyfriend was able to order abortion drugs online from California and coerce her into taking the pills. These individuals are suing the FDA over its mail-order regulation. The Supreme Court in May allowed these challenges to proceed, though the legal battle remains complex. The agency has not done much to confront the merits of the case but has instead asked the courts to allow the mail-order abortion scheme to continue while the agency reviews the matter.

In a legal filing last month, the FDA announced it plans to finish its review by December. The agency will make the findings public by March 2027. This timeline extends the period of uncertainty for medical providers and patients alike. Nathan Johnson's decision in Texas removes one layer of state-level enforcement, but the federal regulations and pending court cases will continue to shape the availability of abortion pills across the country.