Texas Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson declares the state law requiring Ten Commandments displays unconstitutional, clashing with outgoing AG Ken Paxton and conservative groups.

Texas Attorney General -elect Nathan Johnson has declared that he will not defend a state law mandating the display of the Bible's Ten Commandments in public school classrooms. The incoming Democrat stated that the statute is unconstitutional and intends to shift the state's legal position away from previous administrations.

Johnson Challenges State Display Law

Johnson stated that while courts determine constitutionality, the Attorney General defines the state's stance. He explicitly said the state's position will not be what it has been previously. This marks a sharp departure from the aggressive defense mounted by outgoing Republican officials.

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The new Attorney General-elect argued that he holds the authority to define the legal posture of the state. He emphasized that his role involves asserting what the state believes is lawful, regardless of prior traditions or political pressures. His declaration signals a major shift in Texas legal strategy regarding religious displays.

Conflict With Paxton and Conservative Groups

Outgoing Attorney General Ken Paxton staunchly defended the Ten Commandments law as a victory for moral values. Paxton's office cited Johnson's reluctance to back the law as a reason for the US Supreme Court to decline a related challenge. This strategic move aimed to prevent the high court from ruling on the merits of the statute.

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Conservative commentators praised the law, noting that no other document has profoundly changed humanity. They argued that these ancient laws are foundational to moral structures. Critics claimed that removing them from public squares causes confusion and division in society.

These groups described the removal of the Commandments as a result of convinced thinkers. They believe this has led to the fading memory of these rules among the populace. The resulting chaos is often attributed to this perceived loss of moral grounding.

Legal Precedents and Political Fallout

Texas passed laws requiring public school classrooms to post the Ten Commandments. This aligns with efforts in other Republican-led states to promote religious texts in education. The legal battle has drawn national attention to the intersection of faith and public policy.

Recent rulings show mixed outcomes for such laws. A judge in Arkansas ruled a similar law unconstitutional. In contrast, the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled that Texas's law could stand. This circuit court decision currently protects the display requirement in Texas schools.

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Johnson's stance creates a direct conflict with the appeals court ruling. As Attorney General, he is responsible for defending state laws. His refusal to do so may complicate ongoing litigation. It also highlights the ideological divide within the state's leadership.

Broader Implications for Texas Governance

Beyond the Ten Commandments issue, Johnson has made other controversial statements. He indicated he would not stop out-of-state abortion providers from sending pills to Texas. This aligns with his broader policy views on personal freedoms and state intervention.

These positions contrast sharply with the previous administration. Johnson's tenure is expected to bring significant changes to legal priorities. His background as a composer for Dragon Ball Z adds an unconventional profile to the role.

The transition of power in Texas brings renewed focus on legal interpretations. Citizens and stakeholders await further actions from the incoming Attorney General. The outcome of these legal shifts could have lasting impacts on state law.