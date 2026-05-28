Texas Acquires 54,000 Acres to Create Silver Lake State Park in Hill Country

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has purchased nearly 54,000 acres to establish Silver Lake State Park, the second-largest in the state. The land between Rocksprings and Uvalde features canyons, limestone cliffs, river frontage, and a spring-fed lake, and will be developed for recreation while protecting critical habitat.

Texas is set to welcome a major new addition to its state park system with the creation of Silver Lake State Park . The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has acquired nearly 54,000 acres of land in Edwards and Kinney counties, situated between the towns of Rocksprings and Uvalde.

This expansive property features dramatic steep canyons, towering limestone cliffs, rolling hills, extensive frontage along the West Nueces River, and a picturesque 30-acre spring-fed lake. Upon full development, Silver Lake State Park will become the second-largest state park in Texas, surpassed only by Big Bend Ranch State Park. The acquisition represents a significant step in preserving a vast stretch of the iconic Hill Country landscape and ensuring public access for generations to come.

The land, previously known as Silver Lake Ranch, was historically used for sheep and cattle ranching. The Moody Foundation generously donated its 87.5% ownership interest to TPWD, while the state purchased the remaining stake for $11.85 million, utilizing funds from the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund and the Sporting Goods Sales Tax.

Governor Greg Abbott emphasized that the park will provide Texans with access to over 50,000 acres of outdoor recreation and help future generations connect with the distinctive land that defines the state. TPWD Executive Director David Yoskowitz hailed the acquisition as an exciting addition, predicting that Silver Lake will become a premier destination for visitors. Ecologically, the property is rich and diverse, supporting native Hill Country plant communities such as live oak and juniper.

Multiple creeks and natural water features traverse the land, including Sycamore Creek, Lost Creek, North Spring Creek, Blue Waterhole, and Dutch Waterhole. Additional features include oak motts, caves, and culturally significant pictographs. Wildlife on the property includes white-tailed deer, turkey, javelina, and dove. Aquatic species like the greenthroat darter inhabit Silver Lake, and portions of the land have been identified as potential habitat for the endangered golden-cheeked warbler, underscoring the park's conservation value.

The park's development will occur in phases. In the early stages, access may be limited to guided tours and restricted day-use opportunities while planning and infrastructure work progresses. Subsequent phases are anticipated to introduce trails, basic visitor facilities, and eventually expanded recreational activities such as camping and paddling. Prior to broader public opening, TPWD staff and contractors will conduct comprehensive natural and cultural resource surveys.

These surveys will inform park planning, management strategies, and future visitor exhibits. TPWD has also committed to seeking public input on the recreational opportunities that should be offered at Silver Lake State Park. A final master plan and official opening date are still to be determined and may take many months to finalize, but the acquisition itself marks a monumental achievement for conservation and public access in Texas





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