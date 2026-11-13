Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Prediction: Who Wins and Why?

The Aggies' quest for their second Southeastern Conference goes through Kyle Field.

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed rolls out and runs for a touchdown against Alabama at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect With just three more games to reach bowl eligibility, Texas A&M football is in desperate need of its first ranked win of the season. Despite having one of the Southeastern Conference's best home-field advantages, it won't be an easy task against one of the top-ranked defenses in the country.

Also read Tennessee Volunteers Defensive Progress Before Tennessee State

Entering the matchup with the Aggies, the Volunteers have 39 sacks, the most in all of college football and haven't allowed more than 27 points this season.and his offense have scored at most 2 touchdowns against Power 4 opponents in the past month. To make matters worse, the Aggies became the first team in college football history to haveWith those facts in mind, will the Maroon and White find a way to reverse their fortune, or will their matchup against the Volunteers be more of the same bland offense that has shown up for the better part of nine games?

The two schools haven't met at Kyle Field in 10 years, when the Aggies won a wild double-overtime thriller, but let's see what the staff of Texas A&M Aggies on SI have to say about the outcome of this one. Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle DJ Hicks tackles Kentucky Wildcats running back CJ Baxter during the third quarter at Kyle Field.

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Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Aggies’ offense is no match for Tennessee’s vaunted defense as Texas A&M fails to score a touchdown . Also, I seriously can’t believe the spread on this game. The gambling lords in the desert don’t understand vibes.

The last time the Aggies hosted a conference opponent at Kyle Field, they were victorious over the Arkansas Razorbacks, one of the lower-tier teams in the SEC. Marcel Reed has shown improvement in his play over the past two games, but Tennessee’s defense is going to be his biggest test, and Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop will give A&M’s run defense a run for their money as well. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. But A&M’s run defense has shown their stinginess against prime running backs, and scoring in the red zone this year against A&M’s defense is an impressive feat to pull off.

If they can keep that rolling against the Vols, then SEC win number two is well within range for the Maroon and White, especially if George MacIntyre is starting. It's hard to have confidence in the Aggies offense, and it's even tougher to believe in them going against one of the best defenses in the country. The Volunteers should take advantage of a team playing uninspired football and handle business.

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A&M needs this game to avoid having to win the next two games to become bowl-eligible. Does that mean it can happen? We’ll find out more Saturday, but a lot of the numbers indicate that Tennessee’s defense and offense should be able to take care of business. I think that happens.

Two great defenses, one miserable offense. But a blind squirrel finds a nut once in a while. Maybe with a cold breeze, this will be the time. Noah Ruiz is a journalist for Texas A&M Aggies on SI from New Braunfels, Texas.

He graduated with a sport management degree from Texas A&M, where his lifelong passion for A&M football has been taken to new heights. He also has experience as a writer and editor for A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion, where he has experience covering football, baseball, basketball and soccer.