Texas A&M Sets Record With 450 Plus Yards Zero Turnovers Zero Touchdowns In Loss To South Carolina

Texas A&M became the first college football team to gain at least 450 total yards with zero turnovers and zero touchdowns in the same game, losing to South Carolina despite 26 first downs and more than 34 minutes of possession.

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Vicari Swain breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Isaiah Horton in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNot this time. There aren’t many ways to produce 457 yards of offense without reaching the end zone, but Mike Elko’s Aggies found all sorts of creative methods in aTexas A&M is the first team in college football history to have 450+ total yards of offense, zero turnovers, and score zero touchdowns in the same game.

Also read Three Texas A&M Aggies for South Carolina Fans to Watch Out for This Weekend

, Texas A&M became the first team in college football history to gain at least 450 yards, commit zero turnovers and score zero touchdowns in the same game. Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed passes against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The numbers look like something somebody pasted from the wrong game.

Texas A&M finished with 26 first downs, 206 rushing yards and 251 passing yards. The Aggies held the ball for more than 34 minutes and never gave it away. If you had told a Texas A&M fan that the Aggies would put up those numbers on offense before the game, they might’ve fainted. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. The historical implications are almost as difficult to comprehend as the performance itself.

College football has produced more than its fair share of offensive disasters, but Texas A&M hasn’t had one quite this bad in more than 30 years. On Dec. 2, 1995, No. 16 Texas A&M hosted No. 9 Texas in the final Southwest Conference meeting between the rivals. The Aggies entered with an impressive 31-game home winning streak, but that day ended with a 16-6 loss and a celebration for the Longhorns, who claimed the final Southwest Conference championship.

What made the defeat unusual was the box score. Texas A&M gained 404 yards, recorded 24 first downs and completed 21 passes for 256 yards. The Aggies ran 79 offensive plays, yet their only points came on a pair of field goals. A&M, if this holds, will do something they have only done once before EVER – gain 400 yards and not score 10 points.

The other was vs Texas in 1995. There was one major difference. Texas A&M threw three interceptions and lost three fumbles in the 1995 game, giving the Longhorns some assistance in keeping the Aggies out of the end zone. That’s what makes Saturday’s defeat to South Carolina even stranger.

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Texas A&M gained more yards than it did in 1995 and committedturnovers. Yet not much changed, at least on the scoreboard. Zero touchdowns came as a result of the effort, leaving the team with another sad loss in what’s been a very sad season. Seth Dowdle graduated from TCU with a degree in sports broadcasting and journalism and joined On SI in 2025.

In addition to writing for Texas A&M On SI, he writes for MLB On SI and is also the editor-in-chief at The Football Corner.