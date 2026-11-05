Texas A&M-San Antonio men's soccer wins first regular-season conference championship

Texas A&M-San Antonio's Jaguars won their first regular-season conference championship with a homegrown roster. Head coach Roberto Jaramillo was named Red River Athletic Conference Coach of the Year after transforming the program from one win to champions.

Texas A&M-San Antonio men’s soccer has this year’s roster etched in the history books forever. The Jaguars shared what it means to be a team made up of homegrown talent and being the first program at the university to win a regular-season conference championship.

“You go to every other school... it’s a lot of players from different countries, different cities,” San Antonio native Christian Guerrero, who plays midfield for the Jaguars. “A lot of our players are from Texas, it’s special,” Guerrero added. “Being brand-new and being able to bring the first conference championship, it’s unbelievable. ” They said the memories from this season are ones that won’t fade.

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“I will keep these memories for the rest of my life, and also I will have the ring to show my kids all this,” said Clever Sibomana, midfielder for the Jaguars. The team is led by head coach Roberto Jaramillo. Before he took over five seasons ago, the men’s soccer program had only one win. Now, the Red River Athletic Conference has named him the 2026 Coach of the Year.

He said before the success, he was frustrated with life in his early adulthood.

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“Twenty-five years ago, I was one mile from here, walking at Palo Alto College. Because of my immigration status at that time, I couldn’t get the scholarships that were offered to me,” said Jaramillo.

“If you would have told that kid like 25 years from then, he was going to have his dream job, that he was going to be able to coach soccer at a university level, that maybe he didn’t get to play at that time, but now he was going to have the chance to coach. I wouldn’t have believed it. ” The A&M-San Antonio Jaguars will host Southwest from New Mexico on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. Read also: Uvalde senior Cory Luevanos chosen to wear No. 21, honoring brother and all Robb Elementary victims