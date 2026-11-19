Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko is coming to the end of his third season with the program, but could his career in College Station be cut short?

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks onto the field during a time-out in the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectfor his handling of the quarterback situation, his postgame "cesspool" comments after the loss to Missouri and the team's overall ineptitude despite having a talented multi-million dollar roster. Combine this turmoil with the possibility of the Michigan head coaching job becoming available this offseason, Elko has suddenly become a name that could replace Kyle Whittingham in the likely scenario that he and the Wolverines part ways.

Also read Mike Elko Faces an Uncomfortable Choice Between Texas A&M’s Present and Future

ESPN insider Pete Thamel made it clear that Elko is a name to watch for the Michigan job moving forward, especially now after the departure of Alberts to Ann Arbor. It's a development that's been moving fast.

"A name that was not thought to be in the mix now that you sort of inherently have to put in the mix is Mike Elko,""Has good relationship with Trev Alberts, Midwest guy, a Penn grad, fits. I know he had a bad season, but pretty good track record. Fits some Michigan sensibilities. So again, if you'd call me on Saturday, that really would not have been a would not have been a thought.

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"Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walk on the field prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. After what he did during his first two years in College Station, no one would have expected the possibility of Elko leaving, regardless of Alberts' recent departure.

Sure, Elko and Alberts have worked closely together over the past few years, but it was Ohio State AD Ross Bjork that originally hired Elko at Texas A&M. Alberts gave Elko his six-year, $69 million extension, but didn't make the hire at first. Alberts has a relationship with Elko but that doesn't necessarily mean he would bring him to Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines know that finding the right head coach is paramount and won't bring Elko in just because of the Alberts-Elko connection. If the Aggies were to fire Elko before Dec. 1, Texas A&M would owe him $56.4 million in buyout money,Texas A&M, which is still paying former head coach Jimbo Fisher, would then be on the books for Elko all while trying to find a new head coach for the football program.

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If Elko leaves, it would have a massive domino effect for Texas A&M, the SEC and the rest of college football. Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for multiple other On SI channels. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism.

He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7