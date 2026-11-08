Texas A&M’s Familiar Explanations Are Getting Harder to Stomach

Mike Elko knows what keeps going wrong for the Aggies, but the same problems continue to produce the same sad results.

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko is seen prior to the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Mike Elko could probably replay one of his old postgame press conferences, change a few names and dates, and save everybody some time.and all the things Texas A&M was supposed to do but didn’t. Elko answers the questions, explains what went wrong and promises to keep working.

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Then we do it all again the next week.was no exception. Texas A&M gained 457 yards yet failed to score a touchdown, leaving Elko to explain how his offense had produced those numbers with so little to show for it. The Same Answers on a Different Saturday Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts to a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectafter the game. He wasn’t wrong about any of them. The Aggies reached the South Carolina 7-yard line in the third quarter before consecutive false starts helped turn a potential touchdown into a missed field goal. Their opening drive ended on a failed fake field goal, and another late opportunity disappeared when Marcel Reed took a 14-yard sack on fourth down.

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At some point, listening to the same postgame diagnosis begins to resemble sitting through a conversation with Charlie Brown’s teacher. There are words coming out of somebody’s mouth, but after nine games, all anybody hears is the same muffled noise. Execution. Finishing.

Improvement. Rinse and repeat next Saturday. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

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“We’re not a program that’s looking for improvements,” he said. “We’re a program that’s looking for wins. ”Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko disputes a call against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Texas A&M was playing in the College Football Playoff last season.

In November 2025, the school rewarded Elko with a six-year contract extension worth approximately $69 million. Now the Aggies are 4-5 and are in a desperate search for a spot in a bowl game. Nobody is suggesting Elko should pretend the team played well when it didn’t. His answers make sense, and he has acknowledged that the results aren’t acceptable.

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But there comes a point when being able to explain a problem stops meaning much. Everybody knows what the problems are. They’ve watched them unfold for months. The frustrating part is that Texas A&M keeps finding new ways to arrive at an old conclusion.

Some weeks the offense can’t move the ball. Other weeks it moves the ball all day and forgets to score. The defense does its job, the offense lets it down, and the Aggies walk away empty-handed. Another press conference will come next week.

There will be more questions about execution and another chance to talk about improvements. Seth Dowdle graduated from TCU with a degree in sports broadcasting and journalism and joined On SI in 2025.

In addition to writing for Texas A&M On SI, he writes for MLB On SI and is also the editor-in-chief at The Football Corner.