A thriller in The Bahamas between the Aggies and Musketeers came down to the final minute, but Richard Pitino’s squad escaped a close one.

Feb 4, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum.

Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect’s former guards, Ruben Dominguez, who was very familiar with the system “Bucky Ball” likes to run, so both sides had extra juice going into the matchup. Both high-powered offenses shot well in the first half, with the score at 45-41 at intermission; the Maroon and White fell behind by as many as 14 points but marched back to within striking distance in the final 20 minutes.

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After being down by as many as 18 at one point, A&M could not get over the hump after having two chances late to call a timeout and draw up a play. Instead, a missed shot and three turnovers in the final 39 seconds awardedNov 17, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers forward Mike Nwoko reacts on the court during the game against the Cleveland State Vikings in the first half at Cintas Center.