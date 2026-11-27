Plus: a mixed bag for Michigan, heartbreak in the Tar Heel State and a little dignity for the ACC.

It’s been a long year for Texas A&M, but Brady Hart and the Aggies have enough pride and talent to show up in a rivalry game—right?

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect In a triple-overtime slobberknocker, Michigan indeed downed No. 4 UCLA—though it remains to be seen whether that’s enough to buy Wolverines coach Kyle Whittingham another year. Clemson topped Duke as a significant underdog. Kansas came oh-so-close to upsetting BYU, though the Jayhawks couldn’t quite finish the job in yet another triple-overtime thriller. Even the most off-base pick nailed how many points it’d take to win the Big Game .

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s past is prologue, however, to the biggest week of the regular season. Grab a plate of leftovers and treat yourself to four bold predictions for the weekend to come in college football. After opening the 2025 season 11–0 and reaching the College Football Playoff, the Aggies haven’t been a national factor in 2026—at least not since a loss to LSU flushed them from the Top 25 on Sept. 26.