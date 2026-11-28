Screencaps, America's Best Daily Column, recaps Texas A&M police arresting at least eight fans, including one with a .238 BAC, at the Texas game.

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Let's have some fun. At least eight fans were arrested, multiple were ejected and at least one allegedly drunk fan was released to her sober parents last night in College Station where the A&M police had themselves a busy game against Texas. Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Bravion Rogers celebrates during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, on Nov. 27, 2026.