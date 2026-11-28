The 2026 season was one to forget for Texas A&M, and the team's performance away from Kyle Field was just another reason.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on before a game against the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectin the tail end of the campaign, many fans probably wish they didn't have to watch it at all.

And the thing that made it even worse was how the team performed away from Kyle Field, with the team going winless outside of College Station for the first time since going 0-4 in 2022 under Jimbo Fisher. The fact that they couldn't muster a victory on the road, mixed with a certain pregame statistic, puts the Aggies in the history books for a pretty bad reason.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko voices his displeasure with an official during the game with Alabama at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect With their winless campaign in away games, the Aggies became the only school in the history of the AP Top 25 to not notch a single win as a preseason top 10 team in a five-year span. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.