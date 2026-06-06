Texas A&M Fans Must Register These 5 Arkansas Players Before 2026 Matchup

Nowadays, when fans enter the most recent college football season, they may be looking at an entire slate of new faces. Though hyperbolic, it isn't exactly far

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall wraps up the ball during a passing drill during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images Nowadays, when fans enter the most recent college football season, they may be looking at an entire slate of new faces.

Though hyperbolic, it isn't exactly far off for this Texas A&M vs Arkansas, better known as the Obviously, more than likely, the 12th Man has begun to read up and familiarize themselves with some of the holes that were filled in on the roster through the transfer portal. With that being said, most Aggie fans have probably not dived terribly deep into the ocean of the newer Razorbacks, or maybe even some of the older ones.that the 12th Man must familiarize themselves with before week five of the regular season, and why they will matter so much come game time.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall tries to get around the pads to get open during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images Do not get it twisted, Chris Marshall is fifth on this list because he needs no introduction, not because he's the fifth-best player on this list.

Many of the 12th Man may remember Chris Marshall because he got his collegiate start right in College Station as a five-star prospect, signed in the historic 2022 recruiting class. Though he's made his way through several schools, the 6'3 monster has decided to take his talents to Arkansas for his redshirt senior year. His size and catch radius make him practically unstoppable, and if Aggie fans didn't know him before, they will get a mean introduction in week five.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell is tackled by linebacker Ben Bogle during the spring game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images Eager to make his debut at Arkansas for his redshirt senior year, Ben Bogle is like a bomb ready to explode.

Standing at 6'1 225 pounds, Bogle is more than a brute force at linebacker, but also an extremely solid pass rusher, totaling three sacks and a forced fumble in his previous season. , but the tides have shifted. With the addition of Bogle, among others, Arkansas refuses to stand to the side, and Bogle has proven his run-stopping abilities with 37 total tackles and five tackles for loss last season.

Colorado Buffaloes safety Carter Stoutmire before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images Carter Stoutmire has arrived in Fayetteville for his senior year after previously starting for the Deion Sanders-led Colorado secondary. Joining the SEC is a big deal, but Stoutmire has the build, attitude, drive, and talent to convert flawlessly and be a real problem for several SEC teams this year.

His athleticism is second to none, and may give the Aggies star receivers a run for their money. At 5'11, he utilizes his strength way more than his height and can cause a stir with his hard-hitting wrap-ups. Texas A&M better hope he doesn't leave his bubble as the last line of defense, because Stoutmire is ready to lay the boom at any second.

Arkansas Razorback offensive lineman Caden Kitler blocks during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Imagesis a returning asset, but is on this list simply because offensive linemen are often overlooked, and it would be extremely dangerous for Texas A&M to overlook this vet. This Texas native has anchored the interior of the Razorbacks' offensive line for several years, and this year will not be any different.

In the 2025 Southwest Classic matchup, Kitler was the key to paving the way for over 500 yards of total offense against the Aggies. If your team can win in the trenches, put simply, they can win the game. He is a natural leader with an immense level of talent, and Texas A&M better hope they come prepared with equals on the d-line that can rival Kitler.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson gets ready to throw a pass during the spring game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images QB1 himself, KJ Jackson, is taking the reins from Taylen Green, who was recently drafted and previously the starting quarterback for Arkansas. Jackson was able to take a few reps last season, including against Texas A&M, where he showed flashes of stardom.

He was an excellent relief, and even had a start against Missouri in 2025. There is nothing scarier than a mobile lefty, just ask Michael Vick.

In addition to his southpaw and quickness, he is also an absolute unit, standing at 6'4 223 pounds. If he plays even remotely to his potential in the 2026 season, we are looking at a problem for the entire SEC, not just the Aggies. Still, there needs to be an intense amount of film-room activity on this young man as the Fightin' Farmers gear up to get another win in the rivalry.

Dylan Fonville is a journalist for Texas A&M Aggies on SI from San Antonio, Texas. He attends Texas A&M, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports management. He loves all sports and competition, specifically the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Cowboys. Currently on staff, he made his journalism debut at The Battalion, the Texas A&M newspaper.

In addition to writing, he loves the world of sports broadcasting and hopes to be a color commentator in the future.





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