The Texas A&M Aggies suffered a loss to the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field, resulting in a 4-8 season record, their worst since 2008. Despite a strong effort from receiver Aaron Gregory who recorded a career-high 120 yards, the Aggies could not overcome a decisive fourth-quarter field goal by Texas. The defeat marks the end of the 121st edition of the Lone Star Showdown with the team facing a difficult offseason after missing the bowl season.

Texas Longhorns linebacker Justin Cryer takes down Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Brady Hart for a sack during the second half at Kyle Field.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The loss brings the Aggies to a 4-8 record, their worst record since putting up that exact same total in 2008 under head coach Mike Sherman. The Aggies put up more of a fight than was expected from them, keeping the game's score within one score for a majority of the contest until a Texas field goal in the middle of the fourth quarter put the game out of reach.

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With the season now officially in the books, here is a good thing, a bad thing, and an ugly thing that occurred during the 121st edition of the Lone Star Showdown for Texas A&M.Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Aaron Gregory catches the ball over Texas Longhorns defensive back Bo Mascoe during the second half at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNeeding to step up after Mario Craver was still nursing injuries and Isaiah Horton was unable to catch Brady Hart's attention, Gregory wowed the 12th Man with two huge 30+-yard pass plays to highlight his seven-catch, 120-yard night against Texas, both career-highs.