Texas A&M Falls to South Carolina in SEC Clash

Texas A&M Aggies suffer their fifth SEC loss of the 2026 season against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium, dropping below .500.

On November 7, 2026, the Texas A&M Aggies fell to the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina, marking their fifth loss in Southeastern Conference play this season. The defeat leaves the Aggies with a record under .500 with only three games remaining in the 2026 regular season. South Carolina's head coach Shane Beamer celebrated his fourth consecutive victory after his team successfully exploited A&M's vulnerabilities on both sides of the ball.

Rueben Owens Dominates Ground Game

Running back Rueben Owens II emerged as the primary offensive weapon for Texas A&M, exposing weaknesses in the South Carolina defense with a career-highlight performance that ultimately could not secure a win. Offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins immediately established the running game on the opening drive, targeting Owens early and often to test the Gamecocks' defensive front. Owens recorded 137 total rushing yards, a significant statistical output that underscored his value to the A&M ground attack.

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The 5-foot-11 back utilized his speed and agility to find gaps in the South Carolina defense, particularly on the opening drive where he gained 44 yards with crisp footwork near the sideline. His efforts were supported by strong blocking from offensive lineman Lamont Rogers, who helped secure the edge on key rushing attempts. Although Owens never recorded a carry exceeding 10 yards after his initial explosive plays, his consistent gains of three or more yards kept the defense off-balance throughout the afternoon.

Kicker David Olano converted field goals to capitalize on Owens' sustained drives, though his perfect accuracy season ended with strategic hesitation from the coaching staff. A&M opted for a fake field goal attempt rather than trusting Olano, a decision that contrasted with his flawless record heading into the second half. The unit managed to score points via Olano's kick, but the overall offensive inability to translate yardage into touchdowns proved fatal to their chances.

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Injuries Test Aggies Roster Depth

Quarterback LaNorris Sellers endured a physically demanding contest after leaving the game late in the second quarter with a lower-leg injury. Sellers was assisted off the field and headed to the locker room for X-rays, prompting head coach Shane Beamer to initially consider handing the reins to the backup quarterback. However, Sellers refused to leave the sidelines, visibly uncomfortable but determined to remain in the game despite the pain.

Wide receiver Mario Craver also dealt with injury concerns during the contest, exiting briefly after an 8-yard reception was checked by the training staff. While he returned to the field, his absence required immediate production from wide receivers TK Norman and Aaron Gregory. Norman recorded catches for seven and 10 yards in the first quarter, while Gregory contributed two receptions for 17 yards in the final three minutes of the opening period.

Fumble and Defensive Struggles Define Loss

Turning points materialized in critical moments, including a second-half fumble by LaNorris Sellers that was recovered by Brandon Davis-Swain and returned to Texas A&M. This turnover prevented South Carolina from scoring and allowed the Aggies to maintain possession, yet it highlighted the ball-security issues that plagued the offense. South Carolina's defense subsequently limited explosive plays, forcing Texas A&M into conservative situations that stifled their momentum.

The Aggies struggled to generate sustained offensive drives, managing only 50 yards on a 13-play sequence lasting 5:23 to end the first half. This drive culminated in a David Olano field goal, but the inability to score touchdowns left the team trailing entering the fourth quarter. The Gamecocks capitalized on their defensive stands to preserve the victory, handing Texas A&M another disappointing week in conference play.

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Season Outlook and Remaining Games

This loss compounds a difficult period for Texas A&M football, as the team continues to navigate a challenging schedule with diminishing margin for error. The defeat extends a trend of poor road performance in SEC matchups, leaving the program with just three contests left to salvage their season. Fans and analysts will now focus on the health of key players like LaNorris Sellers and Rueben Owens as the team prepares for its final regular-season opponents.