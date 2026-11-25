The Aggies will be without several contributors for their 2026 finale against the Longhorns.

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Marco Jones reacts during the first quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kyle Field.

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecthas one game left, and the personnel problems that have followed its offense throughout the season aren't going away for the Lone Star Showdown. Tuesday's initial SEC availability report brought more discouraging news for an offense that struggles to score points. Wide receiver TK Norman, who entered Oklahoma week as questionable after an ankle injury against Tennessee, is now out.

Also read Texas woman faces up to life in prison for fatal 2025 fentanyl overdose

T erry Bussey and Ashton Bethel-Roman remain sidelined, while Kelshaun Johnson has moved from out last week to questionable. Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Kelshaun Johnson runs the ball during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectS Marcus Ratcliffe, WR Terry Bussey, WR Ashton Bethel-Roman, WR TK Norman, OL Blake Ivy, OL Trovon Baugh, DT Landon RinkThe receiver situation isn't the only concern. Offensive linemen Ivy and Baugh remain out, continuing the personnel problems along a line that has struggled to protect its quarterbacks. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Defensively, Ratcliffe, a captain and one of the unit's leaders, also missed the Oklahoma game. Jones' questionable designation is another concern after the defensive end intercepted John Mateer in the end zone Saturday, recording his second interception of the season.

With Wilson also uncertain, the Aggies have questions in their secondary heading into a matchup with Arch Manning. Nov 21, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Beating Texas does not save the season. Far from it actually.

But it would give the team, and the fans, a little bit of levity before heading into the offseason. The injury situation obviously hampers those hopes. If Jones and the others that are questionable can't play, then Texas A&M will have to rely on the depth that Mike Elko has preached is good enough to win throughout the entire season. If that depth doesn't show up, however, then the Aggies will once again find themselves in the loss column..

He's easily the most consequential name on Texas' report and roster. He leads the SEC with 10.5 sacks despite missing three games, and his possible absence would matter against a Texas A&M offense that has endured enough difficult days to last a lifetime. The SEC will update its availability reports before Friday's 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff on ABC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Texas will clinch a spot in the SEC Championship Game with a win, but Texas A&M can ruin those hopes in one fell swoop. Seth Dowdle graduated from TCU with a degree in sports broadcasting and journalism and joined On SI in 2025.

In addition to writing for Texas A&M On SI, he writes for MLB On SI and is also the editor-in-chief at The Football Corner.