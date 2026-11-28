Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko and his staff faced criticism for a lack of aggressive decision-making during their loss to rival Texas Longhorns, highlighted by a delay-of-game penalty on fourth down and conservative play-calling despite favorable conditions.

Nov 27, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on before a game against the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field.

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Texas A&M had an opportunity to go for it on fourth-and-3 at the Texas 40 in the first quarter. On paper, the decision was easy. The Aggies had very little to lose in the, entering the contest with just one win in conference play.

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Additionally, the Aggies had moved the ball into opposing territory, aInstead of going for it and potentially extending the possession, Texas A&M took a delay-of-game penalty and punted. It was deflating, to say the least. That sequence was not the sole reason Texas A&M lost to its biggest rival. It was, however, an early indication that Mike Elko and the rest of the coaching staff weren't approaching the game with an aggressive mindset.