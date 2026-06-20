Texas A&M Baseball Lands Texas Assistant Nolan Cain in Major Staff Addition

It's been a busy week for Texas A&M Baseball and head coach Michael Earley. Just a few days ago, former MLB pitcher Barry Enright was brought in as the new pit

Texas A&M assistant coach Nolan Cain congratulates Caden Sorrell as he rounds third after hitting a grand slam against Alabama at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in the first game of a double header Friday.

| Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORKJust a few days ago, former MLB pitcher Barry Enright was brought in as the new pitching coach and earlier this week, theLate Friday afternoon, the Aggies made another splash in the coaching game, and this one didn't even require them to see meet any new faces, some might say they helped the lost become found again. Florida head coach Kevin O'Sullivan talks with Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley before an NCAA baseball game at Condron Family Ballpark at Alfred A. McKethan Field in Gainesville, FL.

| Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Imagesthat Nolan Cain would be departing the Texas Longhorns coaching staff to rejoin the Texas A&M staff for the 2027 season. Cain served as an assistant coach with the Aggies from 2022 to 2024, and followed Jim Schlossnagle to Austin after the coach's shocking exit from College Station after the 2024 College World Series.

News: Nolan Cain is leaving Texas to return to Texas A&M and rejoin the Aggie baseball staff under Mike Earley. In his return to the Aggies, Cain will be fulfilling the role of Associate Head Coach, as well as Recruiting Coordinator. As if the Aggies haven't been skilled enough in the recruiting game, pairing Cain with coaches like Cliff Pennington should skyrocket that statistic for the Ags.

Cain consistently brought in highly-rated recruiting classes to the Texas state capital, which included a No. 3-ranked class in 2026 and No. 2 in 2025, both according to Perfect Game. In the two seasons that Cain has been with Schlossnagle in Austin and Earley has been leading A&M, both teams have gotten the best of the other in the season series at their respective home ballparks. 2025 saw the top-ranked Longhorns sweep the Aggies at UFCU Disch-Faulk Field by a combined three runs, and the 2026 series saw the Fightin' Farmers get revenge in their old coach's return to Blue Bell Park, sweeping the Horns in a two-game series after the third game was canceled due to rain.

Cain and the Longhorns got all the way to the College World Series in Omaha in the 2026 season, defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide, but losing twice to the Georgia Bulldogs to end their season. And now, with the Aggies still looking to finish what they started in Omaha back in 2024, they will get to claw their way back in 2027 with another piece forom the original team.

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.





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